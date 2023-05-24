UP Weather Update: Clouds encamped in UP, alert for rain and strong winds today, relief from heat

UP Weather Update: After the scorching heat in UP, now the weather seems to be kind to the people. In some parts of the state, there has been a drop in temperature due to thunderstorms accompanied by heat. It rained partially in some parts of the state including the capital Lucknow on Tuesday. Apart from this, there was a dust storm in many places. There is a possibility of similar weather in the state on Wednesday as well. Due to rain and strong winds, people will get relief from the heat.

In Lucknow and surrounding areas, people got respite from the heat due to the winds late on Tuesday night. Due to the winds on Wednesday morning, the weather has remained pleasant. The sky is cloudy and it has rained sporadically in some places. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of thunderstorm and rain in many parts of the state today.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, there are chances of strong thunderstorms, rain and hailstorm in the state on Wednesday. Dust storm and rain are possible in some parts of western Uttar Pradesh. There are chances of strong winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 km per hour between rain and hailstorm in western UP. On the other hand, due to winds at a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour in eastern Uttar Pradesh, there will be a drop in temperature. There are chances of rain. is likely to

Earlier, the spell of drizzle and rain continued in some areas on Tuesday as well. In Agra, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Noida, Jalaun, it rained heavily and at some places it was drizzling. The Zonal Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert for many areas for the next two days. In many districts including Meerut of western UP, there was drizzle along with thunderstorm on Tuesday night. Due to this the weather turned cold.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is over South Tamil Nadu. The north south trough is extending from Vidarbha to Telangana and a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu in Rayalaseema at lower levels. Its effect will be seen in maximum and minimum temperature. According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, the maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jhansi in the last 24 hours in the state. Compared to Monday, a drop of one degree was recorded in it.

