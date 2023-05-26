UP Weather Update: Clouds raining heavily in UP, rain accompanied by strong wind in many places including Lucknow, weather became pleasant

UP Weather Update: Due to Western Disturbance in UP once again on Friday Season has taken a turn. In Lucknow, strong winds are making us feel cold since morning. The sun is hidden in the dark clouds because of the rain. The weather has become pleasant due to rain.

While the heat wave has completely ended due to rain and thunderstorms in the state, there has been a drop in the temperature. Usually there is severe heat during the nine days of Nautapa. This time Nautpa has started from Thursday. But the weather is kind. Both minimum and maximum temperature has decreased. It rained in many parts of the state on Thursday, while Friday morning also started with similar weather.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, the Western Disturbance is moving towards the northern plains. The effect of the change in the weather has been seen in the entire state. Some parts received more rain and some less. The highest temperature was recorded in Bundelkhand. On the other hand, Yellow and Orange alerts have been issued on Friday regarding storm and rain. The possibility of hailstorm has also been expressed in many areas.

New Parliament Building: CM Yogi Adityanath said – Opposition’s attitude is irresponsible, Ram Gopal said this

Amidst the change in the weather, the rains affected the maximum number of people in western UP. In Kairana, there was torrential rain with strong wind in the evening. Light drizzle occurred in some areas and heavy rain at some places. And the storm caused a lot of destruction.

Heavy dust storm caused damage in many places including Meerut. About 5 mm of rain was recorded in the evening. The effect of western disturbance is likely to continue on Friday as well. Due to this, there may be rain with hailstorm at some places along with strong wind, thunderstorm.

According to meteorologists, the effect of western disturbance will remain till the end of this month. Because of this, you will get complete relief from heat wave. However, due to the continuous arrival of moist winds, the humidity may increase. An area of ​​cyclonic winds has formed at many places in the country. With this came a series of clouds. Its effect will be seen in the weather of the state. As the Western Disturbance moves towards the northern plains, its effect on the weather of Lucknow, Kanpur and surrounding areas will increase. Due to rain, a drop in temperature will be recorded.

According to Atul Kumar Singh, senior meteorologist of the Regional Meteorological Center, the period of strong winds and thunderstorms will continue in the state. Strong winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30-40 kmph on Friday. In the last 24 hours in the state, the maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees was recorded in Banda. On the other hand, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.2 degree Celsius in Meerut and Najibabad.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhI2clFDgCI) up weather today up weather news up weather forecast up weather news in hindi up weather news today