UP Weather Update: Clouds will rain heavily in UP, torrential rains will change the weather in these areas, alert issued

UP Weather Update: Monsoon has become active in UP before the onset of Sawan. Because of this, the effect of rain is being seen everywhere in the state. Heavy rains occurred in many districts of the state on Friday, while there is a possibility of heavy rain and thundershowers at many places on Saturday as well.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be more rain in the eastern regions of the state. The maximum temperature in Lucknow and surrounding areas is expected to be 30 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 22 degree Celsius.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, the area of ​​low pressure originating from the northwest Bay has now moved towards the central part. Due to this, there are chances of heavy rains in the state for the next 24 hours. On Saturday, due to the blowing of the east wind, there will be a fluctuating order of temperature at many places. There will be clouds in the sky. Due to this, a drop in temperature will be recorded. On the other hand, due to strong winds in many places, a drop in temperature will be recorded in the morning and evening.

According to the Meteorological Department, in the month of June, the monsoon was more kind to western UP than other areas in the state. The western region received 102.5 mm of rain in the month of June against the normal of 78.6 mm. This is 30 percent more than normal.

In the same period, Purvanchal received 60.1 mm less rainfall than the normal 106.3 mm, which is 44% less than the normal. The entire state received 19 percent less rainfall than normal during this period. Normally, the state should have received 95.9 mm of rain in June, whereas it received only 77.8 mm of rain.

The maximum rainfall of 11.5 cm was recorded in Pratapgarh belt on Friday. Apart from this, 8.50 cm of rain was recorded in Konch of Bijnor, 7 cm in Phulpur of Prayagraj. While Fatehpur of Barabanki, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bara of Prayagraj, Turtipar of Ballia, 6-6 in Maudha of Hamirpur, Nichlaul of Maharajganj, Karchhana of Prayagraj, Meja, Rasda of Ballia, Chandradeep Ghat of Gorakhpur, Banda, Azamgarh, Maharajganj 5-5 cm of rain was recorded in Srimohini Ghat, Agra, Auraiya, Mawana of Meerut.

The special thing is that the monsoon may have knocked in June. But, it was not good in terms of rain. It rained less than average. The way the rains had shown their effect in the state from March to May, it was expected that with the onset of monsoon in June, the rains would be more effective. However, it rained much less than expected.

Now, regarding the rain situation when the monsoon becomes active in July, meteorologists have said that there are chances of more rain than June. There will be no scorching heat in July. However, the effect of humidity will also be seen.

With the monsoon covering the entire state, now the maximum temperature has once again gone below 40 degrees. In the last 24 hours in the state, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degree Celsius in Fatehgarh, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degree in Meerut. In the coming 24 hours, the effect of the changed weather conditions will be seen in the maximum and minimum temperature.

