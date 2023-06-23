UP Weather Update: Dark clouds covered Lucknow, monsoon reached these districts of UP, know today’s weather

UP Weather Update: It has been raining and cloudy in many districts of Uttar Pradesh for the last two days. Due to which people have got a lot of relief from the heat. Although it is coming out on the sun in between. According to the Meteorological Department, monsoon has knocked in other states including UP. The process of rain continues in the capital of the state, Lucknow. Let’s know today’s weather.

dark clouds in lucknow

The weather remains pleasant in Lucknow, the capital of UP. It is raining here for the last two days. Because of which people have got relief from the heat to a great extent. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding rain in the capital Lucknow. It will rain here on Friday as well. Today, the maximum temperature in Lucknow will be 38 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 28 degree Celsius. Along with this, it is likely to rain continuously for the whole week from today.

Monsoon in UP

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon has already arrived in many districts of UP on June 22. Although today i.e. on June 23, 2023, the monsoon will become fully active in Lucknow. Apart from this, rain is expected at many places in western UP from June 25. On the other hand, there is a possibility of rain and showers almost everywhere in western and eastern UP on June 26.

Effect of Biporjoy in UP

Let us tell that the effect of cyclone Biporjoy is being seen in many parts of the country. However, if the Meteorological Department is to be believed, there will be no effect of Biporjoy in UP. But the monsoon has become active from the Bay of Bengal. Monsoon has reached many districts of Uttar Pradesh. The effect of monsoon is being seen in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida, Bareilly and Ghaziabad.

