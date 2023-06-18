UP Weather Update: Due to the effect of Biparjoy in UP, there is a possibility of major changes in the weather, monsoon will knock on this day

UP Weather Update: In the midst of the scorching heat in the weather of UP, now the weather will be seen giving some relief. Till now, due to cyclonic storm Biparjoy in western UP and some other parts, the effect of temperature is being seen due to rain and winds. At the same time, people in eastern UP will also get relief from the havoc of summer. Due to storm and rain, there can be a drop in temperature. According to meteorologists, there is a possibility of monsoon knocking in the state on June 20-21.

Sunday morning started with dry weather in the capital Lucknow and surrounding areas. The havoc of summer continues in Lucknow. Due to the movement of electricity in the midst of the scorching heat, the problems of the people are increasing. After Saturday morning, the feeling of heat remained even in the night. There is no possibility of much change in temperature on Sunday as well.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, there is a possibility of strong winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour in western UP on Sunday. On the other hand, the effect of heat wave will be seen in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The weather will remain dry here. People are expected to get relief in the state from Monday amid the havoc of the heat.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, cyclonic storm Biparjoy moved north-east and weakened into a deep depression over southwest Rajasthan. It will continue to move in the northwest direction and may turn into a depression and then into a low pressure area. A trough is extending from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to North West Bay of Bengal.

In the state, on June 19, along with heavy rains in western UP, there may be rain and thunder in eastern UP as well. There is a possibility of thunderstorm and rain in the western and eastern parts of the state on June 20 and 21 as well.

In the major cities of UP, the sky will be cloudy on Sunday in Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida. There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms here. The movement of clouds can be seen in Kanpur and Bareilly. There will be effect of heat wave in Prayagraj and Varanasi.

In the last 24 hours in the state, maximum heat wave havoc was seen in Prayagraj. The maximum temperature was recorded here at 44.2 degree Celsius. Whereas in Kanpur, the lowest was recorded at 27 degrees. An increase in both minimum and maximum temperature has been recorded in the state.

Minimum and maximum temperature expected in major cities on Sunday

The minimum temperature in Lucknow is 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is 41 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Agra is 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is 40 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Kanpur is 29 degrees and the maximum temperature is 41 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Prayagraj is 30 degrees and the maximum temperature is 44 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Varanasi is 30 degrees and the maximum temperature is 43 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Bareilly is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 39 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Meerut is 23 degrees and the maximum temperature is 37 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Ghaziabad is 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is 38 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Noida is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 36 degrees.