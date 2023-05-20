UP Weather Update: Heatwave will wreak havoc in UP, mercury will reach 45 degrees, know when it will rain

UP Weather Update: The scorching heat continues to wreak havoc in UP. Some other places including the western part may have got relief due to thunderstorms. But, the sun is blazing in most parts. Season The department has once again issued an alert regarding the heat on Saturday. The temperature is expected to reach 45 degrees in Agra and Prayagraj in the state. The sky will be clear in other places including Lucknow and the heat will show its attitude.

According to the scientists of the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, on May 20 and 21, the heat will make people miserable in many parts of the state. The havoc of heat will be seen. The maximum temperature in the state is likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees. After this, there will be a drop of 3 to 5 degrees in it. At the same time, there is no possibility of a drop in the minimum temperature.

There is a possibility of light rain with thunder and lightning in some districts of Bundelkhand including western, central Uttar Pradesh on May 22 and 23. On the other hand, on May 26 and 27, there is light rain at some places and hail may also fall at some places.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, a trough is going from North Bihar to Central Chhattisgarh. Another trough is moving from Vidarbha to South Tamil Nadu. A Western Disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir. The weather will be generally dry in the state on Saturday. Except for some parts of western UP, the sky will be completely clear in most places. There is a possibility of strong wind in Noida.

People of these districts will face difficulties due to heat wave

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding heat wave in 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh. These include Agra, Mathura, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Etawah, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Jalaun, Mahoba, Auraiya, Banda, Jhansi and Lalitpur.

Minimum and maximum temperature expected in major cities on Saturday

The minimum temperature in Lucknow is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 40 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Kanpur is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 43 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Agra is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 45 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Prayagraj is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 45 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Varanasi is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 43 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Bareilly is 24 degrees and the maximum temperature is 41 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Meerut is 24 degrees and the maximum temperature is 38 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Ghaziabad is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 41 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Noida is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 40 degrees.

