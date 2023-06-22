UP Weather Update: Heavy rain alert in UP, drizzle in Lucknow, know where the monsoon reached

UP Weather Update: Due to the pre-monsoon in UP, people have got relief from the scorching sun. Thursday morning started with rain in many places including Lucknow. Due to the change in the weather, a drop in the maximum temperature has been recorded in the state. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding heavy rains in entire Uttar Pradesh on June 25-26.

According to meteorologists, conditions regarding monsoon are now becoming favorable in some parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The southwest monsoon can now enter eastern UP in the next 48 hours.

Presently, due to change in wind direction and continuous presence of clouds, the outbreak of heat wave has completely ended in most parts of the state. Now Lu is not expected to return. A low pressure area has formed over the central parts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to meteorologists, due to the remnants of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, there will be more rains in UP as it is moving towards the northeast. Along with this, at present it is built in the western parts of Uttar Pradesh. Now this system will weaken and move towards the Terai areas of Uttar Pradesh and there is a possibility of its extinction.

During the last 24 hours in the state, maximum rainfall was received in Chhibramau of Kannauj. Apart from this, due to rain in other districts including the capital Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, the temperature was affected.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, there will be a rainy atmosphere with thunder and lightning in UP on Thursday. Its effect can be seen more in western UP than in Purvanchal. After this, similar weather conditions will remain from June 23 to 27. During this, there is a possibility of heavy rains in the entire state on June 25-26.

In the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, maximum heat havoc was seen in the township. The maximum temperature was recorded here at 42.5 degree Celsius. Whereas in Muzaffarnagar, the lowest was recorded at 21.7 degrees.

