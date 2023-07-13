UP Weather Update: Heavy rains in many places including Lucknow in UP, weather will worsen in next 24 hours, alert in 43 districts

UP Weather Update: Due to the activation of monsoon in UP, rain is continuing in different parts of the state. On Thursday morning too, there was heavy rain along with thunder and lightning in the surrounding areas including the capital Lucknow. More effect of rain is being seen in the western part of the state. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding heavy rains in the next 24 hours. Its effect can be seen in more than 40 districts of the state.

According to Atul Kumar Singh, scientist of Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, monsoon activity remains in UP. The Western Disturbance is currently over Jammu. With its progress, more effect of rain will be seen in the areas of North India.

Presently, there is a low pressure area in Uttar Pradesh. Because of this, there are chances of heavy and very heavy rain at some places. The maximum temperature in Lucknow is likely to be 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature 27 degree on Thursday.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for rain and storm in Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj and Kushinagar between July 13 and 14 in the state. Along with this, a warning has been issued in 40 districts regarding yellow alert.

In these districts Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Badayun, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Auraiya, Kannauj, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Ayodhya, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Ballia, Mau and Deoria are included.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, Meerut recorded the maximum rainfall of 49 mm on Wednesday. Whereas 30.4 mm of rain was recorded in Fursatganj. Talking about the maximum and minimum temperature in the state, 38.4 degree Celsius has been recorded in Fatehgarh and 23.4 degree Celsius in Churk. On Wednesday, the percentage of humidity was 92 per cent. The effect of humidity can be seen in the less rainy areas in the state on Thursday.

