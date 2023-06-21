UP Weather Update: It rained heavily in many places in UP, relief from heat, know the latest updates about monsoon

UP Weather Update: The pre-monsoon rains in UP are now showing their effect. Amidst the scorching heat in the state, a drop in temperature has been recorded due to rain at many places. After Tuesday, people got relief from the heat due to rain and strong winds in most parts of the state. Now with the onset of monsoon, the effect of heat wave will end completely.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, there will be a rainy atmosphere with thunder and lightning in UP till Wednesday night. After this, similar weather conditions will prevail from 22 to 26 June. Clouds will rain with strong winds and the effect of heat will be less. As soon as the monsoon enters UP in this week of June, the process of rain will start.

In the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, maximum heat havoc was seen in Prayagraj. The maximum temperature was recorded here at 43.3 degree Celsius. Whereas in Muzaffarnagar, the lowest was recorded at 23.1 degrees.

According to meteorologists, the effect of Biparjoy cyclone has started from the past. Because of this, the direction of the winds rising from the Arabian Sea is also towards central and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that if this type of weather persists, the monsoon may enter UP soon. Because of this, there will be a drop in the minimum and maximum temperature.

According to meteorologists, a cyclonic circulation has formed over parts of Bihar and adjoining eastern Uttar Pradesh. The deep low pressure area over Northeast Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Northwest Madhya Pradesh and Southwest Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a low pressure area over the same region. An associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. Its effect will be seen in the temperature of the state.

Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, Varanasi in major cities of UP on Wednesday, the sky will be clear, partly cloudy and it may rain. The movement of clouds will continue in other places as well.

Minimum and maximum temperature expected in major cities on Wednesday

The minimum temperature in Lucknow is 28 degrees and the maximum temperature is 37 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Agra is 24 degrees and the maximum temperature is 31 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Kanpur is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 32 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Prayagraj is 29 degrees and the maximum temperature is 38 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Varanasi is 28 degrees and the maximum temperature is 40 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Bareilly is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 36 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Meerut is 24 degrees and the maximum temperature is 36 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Ghaziabad is 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is 37 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Noida is 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is 38 degrees.

