UP Weather Update: Monsoon is catching pace in UP, weather changed due to rain in many places, alert issued

UP Weather Update: With the onset of monsoon in UP, its effect is visible in the weather. In many areas including the capital Lucknow, Noida, the weather has become pleasant due to rain from Saturday night to Sunday.

Now the heat wave in the state is completely over. At the same time, there is movement of clouds throughout the day in most of the places. However, due to the lack of rain, the humid heat is troubling the people. But, according to the Meteorological Department, due to the active monsoon in most parts of the state, it will rain heavily.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, the area of ​​cyclonic winds is over the central parts of Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, a trough is extending from Punjab to the cyclonic circulation over central Uttar Pradesh. Because of this, it will rain in both eastern and western parts of the state on Sunday. Monsoon is now moving towards the west, due to which its scope is continuously increasing in the state.

Emergency Anniversary: ​​BJP will celebrate Black Day today in memory of Emergency, strategy to surround Congress among youth

According to meteorologists, it rained heavily in Bijnor on Saturday. Apart from this, due to rain in many districts from Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, people got relief from the humid heat. In the next 24 hours, there are chances of moderate to heavy rains in most parts of the state.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, the southwest monsoon will now be seen taking the entire Uttar Pradesh including the capital Lucknow under its purview. Monsoon has currently concentrated around Siddharthnagar, Bijnor and Saharanpur. Along with this, the trough line of monsoon is passing through Sonbhadra, Siddharthnagar and Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

In Lucknow and surrounding areas, the maximum temperature is expected to be 36 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degree on Sunday. Fursatganj witnessed maximum heat wave in the last 24 hours in the state. The maximum temperature was recorded here at 40.6 degree Celsius. At the same time, the lowest 25 degrees was recorded in Churk.

The maximum rainfall of 10 cm was recorded in Nagina of Bijnor district on Saturday. Apart from this, five in Sonbhadra’s Robertsganj, Prayagraj, Dhampur in Bijnor, 4-4 in Moradabad’s Kanth, three in Prayagraj’s Bara, two each in Prayagraj’s Karchhana, Saharanpur, Garhmukteshwar and Najibabad, Behat and Chopan recorded one centimeter of rain. done. Due to heavy rains at many places in Western UP on Sunday, there is a possibility of recording more rain than this.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUAM1S59hr0) t)up weather news in hindi