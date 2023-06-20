UP Weather Update: Monsoon will enter UP in the next 48 hours via Purvanchal, know where it has reached...

UP Weather Update: in western and central and eastern regions of UP Season Different styles are being seen. Due to the pre-monsoon rains in Western UP, where the weather is pleasant in many places, people in Central and Purvanchal are forced to bear the brunt of the scorching heat. Although people will not have to deal with the heatwave for a long time, this week Loo will say goodbye to UP.

According to the Meteorological Department, people have got respite from the heat due to the pre-monsoon rains at some places in the state. In many areas including Meerut, Agra, Bulandshahr, a drop in temperature was recorded due to rain on Monday. The weather became pleasant in Banda in the evening due to the movement of clouds and winds.

Senior Scientist of Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow Mohd. According to Danish, now the southwest monsoon has advanced in some more parts of Bihar. In the next two-three days, conditions are looking favorable for it to enter eastern Uttar Pradesh and move ahead in some parts. Because of this, eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to get relief from heat wave and hot air from June 21.

It is likely to rain in Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and other surrounding districts on Tuesday due to Biparjoy and other reasons. Due to the pre-monsoon activity, people will get relief from the heat. Monsoon is likely to enter eastern Uttar Pradesh in the next two days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, there is a possibility of strong winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour in western UP on Tuesday. Along with this, the weather can change due to heavy rains in many areas here. On the other hand, the effect of heat wave will be seen in eastern Uttar Pradesh. There is also a possibility of strong thunderstorms here.

After this, on June 21, there is a possibility of strong winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour in the entire state. On the other hand, due to heavy rains in western UP, people will get relief from the heat. Such a situation will be seen in the state on 22 and 23 June as well. The effect of rain will be seen more in western UP.

In the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, maximum heat havoc was seen in Prayagraj. The maximum temperature was recorded here at 43.8 degree Celsius. At the same time, the lowest temperature of 23 degrees was recorded in Bulandshahr.

In the major cities of UP, the sky will be clear in Lucknow on Tuesday, partly cloudy. The sky will be cloudy in Kanpur, Agra, Bareilly, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida. It may rain with strong winds. On the other hand, due to the heatwave in Prayagraj and Varanasi, people need to be careful while going out. The heat will be more effective in the state on Tuesday in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria and Gorakhpur.

Minimum and maximum temperature expected in major cities on Tuesday

The minimum temperature in Lucknow is 28 degrees and the maximum temperature is 39 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Agra is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 34 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Kanpur is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 33 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Prayagraj is 29 degrees and the maximum temperature is 42 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Varanasi is 30 degrees and the maximum temperature is 42 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Bareilly is 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is 38 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Meerut is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 37 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Ghaziabad is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 37 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Noida is 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is 37 degrees.

