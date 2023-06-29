UP Weather Update: Rain in many places including Lucknow, clouds ready to get wet from today, Meteorological Department issued alert

UP Weather Update: People waiting for the heavy rains of monsoon in the midst of humid summer in UP are going to get relief from Thursday. It also started from Thursday morning. It rained in the morning in many places including the capital Lucknow and surrounding areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, the process of rain is going to start in the state from Thursday, due to which people will get complete relief from the humid heat. Now the clouds will rain heavily. After the onset of monsoon in the state, it had not yet gained momentum, due to which only light to moderate rains have occurred.

Apart from this, due to lack of continuous rain, the humidity also increased the problems of the people. But, now from Thursday a big change is being seen in the weather. According to the Meteorological Department, a period of heavy rain is going to start from June 29, which will cover the entire state. It will rain heavily from Purvanchal to central UP and western region.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, the rainy season has started again in the whole of UP. Due to the activity of low pressure, a period of heavy rain will start from Thursday, which will continue for a few days. The Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for many areas. The maximum temperature in Lucknow and surrounding areas is expected to be 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degree Celsius.

UP Cabinet Decision: Approval of recognition of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University as Government University

According to the Meteorological Department, on Wednesday, the situation of more and less rain was seen in different areas of the state. The highest rainfall of 7.0 mm was recorded in Ghazipur. Apart from this, 3.0 mm of rain was recorded in Gorakhpur and 1.2 mm in Kanpur.

According to Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist of Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, the winds from the Bay of Bengal have brought moisture. In such a situation, there are chances of good rain. Along with this, due to the intensity, the areas related to rain will also increase.

According to meteorologists, a deep low pressure area has formed over North East Madhya Pradesh. An associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is expected to move in the west direction towards northwest Madhya Pradesh.

An east-west trough is extending from northwest Rajasthan to south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh, south Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and a deep low pressure area up to northeast Bay of Bengal. A trough is extending from South Gujarat coast to Kerala coast at mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation is over the South Gujarat coast. The effect of these weather conditions will be seen in the maximum and minimum temperature of the state.

In the last twenty-four hours in the state, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.7 degree Celsius in Fatehgarh, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degree in Churk. In the coming 24 hours, the effect of the changed weather conditions will be seen in the maximum and minimum temperature.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYPstEzaHyM)