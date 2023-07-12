UP Weather Update: Rivers in spate in UP, heavy rains will worsen the situation, IMD’s red alert regarding these districts

UP Weather Update: Due to the harsh nature of monsoon in UP, the weather has deteriorated in many places. Due to the rains on the mountains and plains, the rivers are in spate at many places and the flood situation persists. Meanwhile, there are dark clouds in the capital Lucknow since morning and lightning is shining. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding rain and lightning in the state on Wednesday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, due to heavy rains in many places in the state in the next 24 hours, normal life may be affected. A red alert has been issued for heavy rains in Bijnor and Moradabad. Apart from this, the condition of rain remains in the entire state. Due to favorable monsoon conditions in the state till July 17, the process of raining clouds will continue.

According to meteorologists, the trough line of monsoon is passing through Orai and Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, due to the south-easterly winds coming from the Bay of Bengal and the Western Disturbance over Pakistan, there is a change in the weather.

In view of the Meteorological Department’s warning, the administration in the concerned districts has also become alert. Round-the-clock monitoring is being done in view of floods in sensitive embankment areas. According to the report of the Central Water Commission, Budaun, Shamli, Barabanki, Hapur, Kushinagar, Moradabad, Balrampur, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, and Bahraich have been alerted due to increase in the water level of the river.

In Lucknow on Wednesday, the maximum temperature is likely to be 34 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is 27 degree. In the last 24 hours in the state, maximum heat was seen in Varanasi. The maximum temperature here was recorded at 37.9 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.0 degree in Gajipur and Najibabad.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Bijnor, Moradabad and surrounding areas, warning of heavy rains. Apart from this, Orange Alert has been issued in Amroha, Sambhal, Badayun, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Rampur.

Along with this, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Agra, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Auraiya, Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, There are chances of heavy rains in Sitapur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar and Unnao.

Whereas Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Ayodhya, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Ambedkarnagar, Prayagraj, Jaunpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi, There is a possibility of thunderstorm with heavy rains in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Ballia, Mau, Deoria and Kushinagar.

There are chances of extremely heavy rains in the Himalayan Terai districts adjacent to Uttarakhand of the state. The highest rainfall in the state on Tuesday was recorded in Hardoi 54.2 mm, Etawah 53, Najibabad 35.6, Jhansi 32.4, Lakhimpur Kheri 22 mm.

