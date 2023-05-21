UP Weather Update: Scorching heat in UP, mercury crossed 45 degree, alert regarding heat wave in many districts

UP Weather Update: The summer heat continues in UP. In the month of Jeth, in the midst of thunderstorms and rains, people are suffering due to heat stroke. It is becoming difficult to get out in the afternoon. Where the maximum temperature in the state was 43 degrees till a few days ago, now it has gone above 45 degrees. The maximum temperature has increased by two degrees. Similarly, an increase in the minimum temperature has also been recorded.

Increase in maximum temperature in all major districts

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, most parts of UP are in the grip of severe heat at this time. The temperature has reached above 40 degrees in all the major cities. In the last 24 hours, Jhansi was the hottest place in the state. Here the mercury crossed 45 degrees and was recorded at 45.1 degrees. Similarly, the maximum temperature in Prayagraj reached 44.8 degrees. Meteorologists had already issued a maximum temperature warning for both these cities.

Cyclonic Circulation over East Uttar Pradesh

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, a trough is running from this cyclonic circulation over eastern Uttar Pradesh to interior Karnataka. A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to reach Western Himalayas from 23rd May. A cyclonic circulation is over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar.

heat will haunt me on sunday also

Senior Meteorologist Mohd. According to Danish, heatwave havoc will be seen in the state on Sunday as well. The maximum temperature is expected to increase. Those going out may have to face problems due to heat wave at many places. There is a possibility of heat wave in the southern areas of the state.

Alert issued for havoc of Lu in many districts

Yellow alert of heat wave has been issued for many districts in the state from May 21 to 23. The areas around Jhansi, Lalitpur, Banda, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Auraiya and Etawah may be most affected.

Minimum and maximum temperature expected in major cities on Sunday

The minimum temperature in Lucknow is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 42 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Kanpur is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 43 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Agra is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 43 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Prayagraj is 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is 46 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Varanasi is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 43 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Bareilly is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 43 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Meerut is 24 degrees and the maximum temperature is 38 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Ghaziabad is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 43 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Noida is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 42 degrees.

