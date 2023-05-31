UP Weather Update: Strong wind-rain expected in UP amid humid heat, alert issued for these districts

UP Weather Update: of UP Season The process of change is going on. In many parts of the state, a drop in temperature was recorded on Tuesday due to dust storm and rain. Similar weather is likely to prevail on Wednesday as well. After sunshine throughout the day at many places in the state on Tuesday, the weather suddenly took a turn in the evening and people got relief due to rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of lightning and rain in the western part of the state on Wednesday with a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. The weather will remain dry in East UP.

In the capital Lucknow, the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to increase by one degree on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday. On Tuesday, after being humid during the day, due to a sudden thunderstorm in the late evening, the temperature dropped and people felt relieved.

According to meteorologists, the presence of clouds with strong wind will continue in the next two days. There is less chance of rain. The effect of heat will be seen after the activity of Western Disturbance is over. However, in the first week of June also, there are chances of continuation of rain and sunshine.

Along with this, Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Sitapur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura Orange alert has been issued in Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad and Kannauj.

Apart from this, Amethi, Balrampur, Gonda, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Shravasti, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Banda, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Sambhal, Rampur, Badaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shamli and Yellow alert has been issued for Prayagraj.

According to meteorologists, a western disturbance has formed over the western Himalayas. A cyclonic circulation is over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan. A trough is extending from the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Rajasthan and Pakistan to Northwest Madhya Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation is over Chhattisgarh. A trough is running from the cyclonic circulation over Chhattisgarh to Tamil Nadu. The effect of these fresh weather conditions is being seen in the temperature.

Prayagraj recorded the highest temperature of 42.3 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, while Ghazipur recorded the minimum temperature of 29 degree Celsius. There has been an increase in both minimum and maximum temperature due to heat.

The weather suddenly changed in Kanpur in the state on Tuesday evening and the wind blew at a speed of 20 to 40 km per hour. Because of this, trees and hoardings fell down at many places. At the same time, due to rain, a drop in temperature was recorded. Apart from this, this type of weather was seen in many other districts. In Jhansi, trees fell at many places due to wind blowing at a speed of 50 km per hour. After being troubled by the heat throughout the day, people felt relieved due to rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the evening. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will be clear on Wednesday.

