UP Weather Update: Sun spewing fire in UP, warning of heatwave till June 10, will make day and night restless

UP Weather Update: The havoc of the scorching heat is being seen in the weather of UP. After the effect of Western Disturbance is over in the state, the period of thunderstorms and rains is over. Due to this, along with the day, an increase in the night temperature has also been registered. At the same time, there is a possibility of the sun spewing fire for three days from Thursday. The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert regarding this.

Due to the harsh weather, this week will see a fierce form of heat. The maximum temperature can also cross 45 degrees. Those going out will have to face a lot of problems due to the heat wave.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, people need to be alert about the weather from Thursday to Saturday. Go out only when necessary during the day. Take measures to avoid heat stroke. Leave the head and ears completely covered, do not let there be any shortage of water in the body. Due to the inactive Western Disturbance, the weather has become dry and the temperature has increased. There can be relief from Sunday due to clouds and rain.

According to Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist of Zonal Meteorology Center, the heatwave condition is prevailing at present. The mercury can go beyond 45 degree Celsius. In the areas where there will be no heat wave, the heat wave will be seen increasing the difficulties of the people. There can be some relief if the Western Disturbance becomes active from June 11.

In the capital Lucknow and surrounding areas, the maximum temperature is expected to be 41 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degree Celsius on Thursday. In the last 24 hours in the state, 44.0 degree Celsius was recorded in Prayagraj and 27.4 degree Celsius in Najibabad.

It is important to pay attention to these things in heatwave

According to Dr. SP Jaswar, Head, Queen Mary, eat only fresh homemade food to avoid heat stroke. Also, consume more and more seasonal vegetables and fruits. Apply good quality sunscreen lotion while leaving the house, then leave the house only after 15 minutes. Do not wear dark colors and tight clothes. Due to this, the heat is more and there is a lot of sweating. Wear loose-fitting, cotton light sky, white, off white, light pink etc. colored clothes.

what is heat wave

Heat wave usually develops stagnant air in the atmosphere. The high pressure system forces the air downwind. This prevents air from rising near the ground. The downward flowing air acts like a cap and collects the hot air at one place. There is no way to stop the hot air from getting hotter.

latest weather conditions

The Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir and its adjoining areas. An induced cyclonic circulation is over Central Pakistan and Punjab. A cyclonic circulation is over South Chhattisgarh.

A trough is extending from East Bihar to North Interior Karnataka across Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana. A cyclonic circulation is over east central Bay of Bengal near Myanmar coast. This weather condition will have an effect on the temperature of different regions.

