UP Weather Update: There will be a big change in the weather of UP, it will rain heavily on this day

UP Weather Update: The wait for heavy monsoon rains in UP is going to end soon. Despite the monsoon being active in the state, it has not yet rained heavily. It has definitely rained in all parts of the state. But, due to its mild to moderate level, people have not got relief from the humid heat. In the capital Lucknow and other districts, Wednesday morning has started with sunshine. No major change is expected in the weather today in the central region.

According to the Meteorological Department, from June 29, once again the monsoon will show its effect. Because of this, there will be a change in the weather and people will get relief from the heat due to heavy rains in the state.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, heavy rains will start in the state from June 29, which is likely to continue till July 1. After this, light to moderate rains are expected in some parts of the state on July 2 and 3 as well.

According to meteorologists, a low pressure area has formed in and around northern Chhattisgarh. Along with this, a trough is running from north-west Rajasthan to north-east Bay of Bengal, the effect of which is being seen in the weather of UP. Apart from this, another trough is extending from Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. The effect of these fresh weather conditions is visible in the temperature.

According to meteorologists, on June 28, light to heavy rain is expected in western UP. In Lucknow and surrounding districts, the maximum temperature is expected to be 37 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature at all major places in the state has now come down below 40 degrees. In the last twenty-four hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.4 degree Celsius in Banda, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degree in Meerut. There is not likely to be a major change in temperature in the coming 24 hours. The maximum temperature is expected to remain below 40 degrees.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain accompanied with thundershowers occurred in some parts of western UP. Heavy rain was also recorded at one or two places. During this, maximum rainfall of 9 cm was recorded in Lalitpur. Apart from this, 8-8 cm of rain was recorded in Mawana of Meerut, Khurja of Bulandshahr.

Whereas 6-6 cm in Maudaha of Meerut and Hamirpur, 5-5 cm in Jasrana of Firozabad, Jhansi, Bulandshahar, Talbehat of Lalitpur, 4 cm in Bah of Agra, 3-3 cm in Duddhi of Etah, Vrindavan, Agra and Sonbhadra. registered.

Along with this, Sikandra of Kanpur Dehat, Kalpi of Jalaun, Khekhda of Baghpat, Urai of Jalaun, Patiali from Kasganj, Mehrauni of Lalitpur, Rath of Hamirpur and Khairagarh of Muzaffarnagar 2-2 cm, Hathras, Iglas of Aligarh, Jalaun, Bulandshahr. 1-1 cm of rain was recorded in Anupshahar, Najibabad of Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Kanpur Dehat Derapur.

