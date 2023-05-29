UP Weather Update: Thunderstorm with a speed of 50 to 60 km is likely in UP today, alert issued for these districts

UP Weather Update: Of UP Season The process of change is going on. The situation of rain and storm is still prevailing in the state. However, in many places including Lucknow and surrounding areas, Monday morning started with a clear sky and the sun has come out. But even today the Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding strong dust storm and rain in the state. Its effect can be seen more in the western part of the state. The process of thunderstorms and rain is expected to continue in the state till May 31.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, there are chances of lightning and rain in the western part of the state with strong thunderstorms at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour. While winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km in eastern Uttar Pradesh. There are chances of rain here too. Due to the Western Disturbance, the condition of dusty storm and rain is prevailing in the state.

In the last 24 hours, Allahabad recorded the highest temperature of 39.6 degree Celsius, while Bareilly recorded the minimum temperature of 19.8 degree Celsius. In the capital Lucknow too, an increase in temperature was recorded on Sunday as compared to Saturday. Although still the maximum temperature in all the major districts remains below 40 degrees.

Senior Scientist of Zonal Meteorological Center Mohd. Danish told that due to the change in the weather due to western disturbance, there will be movement of clouds in Lucknow on Monday and it may rain. After this, the weather will clear in Lucknow and surrounding areas and an increase in temperature can be seen.

There are chances of strong thunderstorms in many districts from the morning of May 29 to the morning of May 30. According to the Meteorological Department, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya and Jalaun There is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.

Apart from this, 30 to 40 kilometers in Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Unnao Winds can blow at the speed of hourly.

