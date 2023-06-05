UP Weather Update: Weather deteriorated due to severe thunderstorm in UP, monsoon will knock late in Bundelkhand

UP Weather Update: of UP Season Constant changes are being seen. There is a change in the temperature due to the storm between the heat waves. In many parts including Lucknow, the sky has been partly cloudy since Monday morning. There is movement of clouds amidst the sunshine. There is a possibility of rain at some places amid dry weather in the state. Changes in temperature can be seen in NCR due to the movement of clouds.

Changes in the weather have been seen in many places in the state due to dust storms. The Meteorological Department had expressed the possibility of normal temperature on Sunday. However, due to dust storm in many districts like Lucknow, Unnao, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Hamirpur etc. the weather changed suddenly.

Nine people drowned while taking a bath in the Sangam in Prayagraj due to the storm that came late on Sunday, five of whom could not be traced even after a long search. In Lucknow too, people got respite from the heat due to late night winds after the storm. In Jhansi, after bright sunshine in the morning, it suddenly became cloudy and it rained.

In Unnao too, a drop in temperature was recorded due to sudden strong winds after the sky was cloudy. Due to this change in the weather, people got relief from the scorching heat. Similarly, in Hamirpur many trees were uprooted due to strong storm and rain. According to the Meteorological Department, 10 mm of rain was recorded.

Meteorologists have once again told Western Disturbance as the reason for the changed conditions in the state. After some respite in this month, the heat will show its fierce attitude. By June 15, the maximum temperature in the state can reach up to 45 degree Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of another Western Disturbance reaching the Western Himalayas from the night of June 5. A cyclonic circulation is over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation lies over South Chhattisgarh and adjoining Telangana at lower levels. A north-south low pressure trough is extending from north Bihar across Jharkhand to the cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh. Its effect will be seen in the weather of different regions.

There is a possibility of 10 to 12 days delay in arrival of monsoon in Bundelkhand. Pre-monsoon rains start in Bundelkhand from 18th June. Whereas, the monsoon rains start from 22nd June. This time pre-monsoon rains are expected to start in Bundelkhand by June 28. At the same time, the onset of monsoon will happen only in the first week of July.

Temperature conditions in major cities on Monday

The minimum temperature in Lucknow is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 39 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Agra is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 40 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Kanpur is 24 degrees and the maximum temperature is 40 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Prayagraj is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 42 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Varanasi is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 41 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Bareilly is 23 degrees and the maximum temperature is 39 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Meerut is 23 degrees and the maximum temperature is 36 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Ghaziabad is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 37 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Noida is 24 degrees and the maximum temperature is 36 degrees.

