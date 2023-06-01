UP Weather Update: Weather will change again today due to strong storm in UP, due to disturbance, monsoon may be affected

UP Weather Update: Thursday morning started with a clear sky amid continuous changes in the weather of Uttar Pradesh. The sun has come out in other places including the capital Lucknow and there is a feeling of heat. However, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of strong dust storm and rain in the state on Thursday as well. More effect of this will be seen in western UP. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in many districts regarding this.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, on Thursday, there is a possibility of lightning and rain in the western part of the state with a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. The weather will remain dry in East UP. In the capital Lucknow, the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 38 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, Meerut, Hapur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Aligarh, Rampur, Sambhal, Lalitpur, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Strong winds are expected at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour in Auraiya Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. Along with this, electricity may fall in many places.

According to the latest weather conditions, there is a possibility of rain in the western districts of the state till June 2. Whereas in other places the effect of humid heat will continue and an increase in temperature can be seen.

A cyclonic circulation is over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is over the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh. The Western Disturbance is moving towards the Western Himalayas. An induced cyclonic circulation is over North Pakistan and adjoining Punjab. Its effect will be seen in different parts of the country.

In the last 24 hours in the state, the highest temperature was recorded at 41.5 degree Celsius in Basti, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.5 degree Celsius in Najibabad. There has been an increase in both minimum and maximum temperature due to heat.

Meanwhile, meteorologists have said that the continuous changes due to disturbances can be the reason for the delay in monsoon in UP. Earlier it was being said that the monsoon would knock in the month of June. Whereas now it can increase till July.

