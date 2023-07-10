UP Weather Update: Weather will deteriorate due to heavy rains in UP, appeal to people not to go out unnecessarily, alert issued

UP Weather Update: Monsoon activity has been seen in UP on the first Monday of Sawan. It rained after dark clouds in many places in the state since late night. In Lucknow, on the first Monday of Sawan, people standing in queues for Jalabhishek in pagodas got drenched in this rain.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, there is a possibility of heavy rains in the state till July 13. According to meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh, the period of heavy rains is continuing in the state. Due to the change in the direction of Monsoon Turf to the North direction, the presence of clouds in Lucknow and surrounding areas remains. Monsoon activity will be seen in the entire state on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday too, it rained at different times in Lucknow. At the same time, it rained heavily in many places including western UP. It rained heavily in many cities including Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Gorakhpur. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rains in different parts for the next four days. According to the Meteorological Department, there are favorable conditions for the monsoon to soak the entire UP till July 13.

In the last twenty-four hours, the activity of monsoon has been more in western Uttar Pradesh. East Uttar Pradesh received normal rains. During this period, maximum rainfall was recorded in Bijnor district in western UP. 70 mm of rain was recorded here. On the other hand, Ghazipur received maximum rainfall in eastern Uttar Pradesh. 45.2 mm of rain was recorded here.

The maximum temperature in Lucknow is expected to be 35 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 27 degree on Monday. Prayagraj and Varanasi witnessed maximum heat in the last 24 hours in the state. The maximum temperature here was recorded at 36.5 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degree in Najibabad.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding the rain. In the state, a warning has been issued regarding heavy rains in Agra, Auraiya, Etawah, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Siddharthnagar and its surrounding areas. In view of the Meteorological Department’s warning of lightning, strong wind and hailstorm, people have been appealed not to venture out unnecessarily.

