UP woman accused the SHO of raping her, Kishanganj SP filed a case

Kishanganj. A Dalit woman has made serious allegations against Tedhagach police station chief Neeraj Kumar Nirala of Kishanganj district. The woman has accused the station head, along with the chief’s representative, of forcibly keeping her in her residence for 8 days. In her allegation, the woman has said that the police station in-charge has misbehaved with her and has left the police station after taking two lakh rupees. The woman has also made Manoj Yadav, the head representative of the local Dak Pokhar Panchayat, a co-accused in this whole case.

Police chief accused of rape

The victim woman, a resident of UP, had reached Tedhagachh police station in Bihar’s Kishanganj district to find her husband. When the woman met the station head, expecting cooperation in finding her husband, the station head Tehgachh Neeraj Kumar Nirala kept her at his residence for 8 days and raped her. Such is the allegation of the victim woman, on the basis of which an FIR has been registered against the station head.

Application

SP took cognizance and FIR was registered

It is said that after eight days, when she came out of the custody of the station head, the victim woman informed the Superintendent of Police, Kishanganj, Dr. Inamul Haq Menganu about the entire incident. After listening to the complaint of the woman, SP Dr. Inamul Haq Menganu ordered to file a case against Tehdagach Police Station President Neeraj Kumar Nirala and Manoj Yadav, head representative of Dakpokhar, at Tehdagach police station. Following the orders of the SP, an FIR has been registered against both of them in the police station. There is sensation in the area after the FIR was registered. As soon as the incident came to light, both the accused including the station head are absconding. Police claims that soon both will be arrested.