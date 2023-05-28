UP: Yogi government is strict on the exploitation of children, schools will have to follow the guidelines at all costs, their responsibility fixed

Lucknow: Amidst the growing number of cases of child abuse in UP schools yogi government Has adopted a strict attitude towards following the guidelines. The government has asked all educational institutions to strictly follow the guidelines issued to prevent incidents of physical-mental abuse and sexual harassment of children studying in educational institutions.

These guidelines have been issued in 2015 itself. In the meantime, regarding some cases that came up, now the Yogi government has re-issued it and asked to follow it strictly.

Guidelines should be strictly followed in all schools

State Project Director Vijay Kiran Anand has sent a letter in this regard to all the District Basic Education Officers of the state. It has been said that the guidelines should be followed in all primary, upper primary, composite schools and Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ Schools. Along with this, all the principals, teachers, staff, warden and members of the school management committee should also ensure strict compliance of these guidelines.

The aim is to prevent juvenile delinquency

The special thing is that these guidelines were issued on 23 February 2015. Its purpose is to provide a safe environment to children in the state and to prevent child crime and unconstitutional acts and to protect school-going children from physical and mental harassment. Along with this, the responsibility of educational institutions has also been fixed.

Children should not be exploited in any way

According to the guidelines, it is the responsibility of the management committee and principals of each school to create such an environment in the school campus or on the way to school or field visits outside the school, which provides complete security to the children and does not harm the students in any way. There should be no physical, mental and sexual abuse. In this, many types of measures have also been given to make the school premises safe.

These things are necessary from GPRS in school buses

In this, along with GPRS system in school buses, verification of driver and helper has been made mandatory. Along with this, child helpline and women helpline number and police station number must be written inside the bus. There should be such arrangement of two teachers in each bus who will travel with the children to the school by bus.

Awareness among children is also important

It has also been mentioned in the guidelines that the behavior of teachers and non-teaching staff should be balanced. Instructions have also been given to run a campaign for mutual coordination and awareness among children, while taking help of various organizations and other measures have been told.

