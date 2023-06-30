UP: Yogi government issued guidelines for the safety of electricity workers in monsoon

Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited’s Chairman M Devraj has also warned of strict action as per rules if negligence is found to be the cause of the accident. With an aim to prevent power-related accidents during monsoon, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a set of guidelines for department officials to fix and maintain faults that occur during rains, an official statement said on Friday. The work involves following the prescribed standards.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) Chairman M Devaraj has issued instructions to prevent accidents occurring during the monsoon season, especially by the outsourced employees of the electricity department. He has also directed the officers to ensure strict compliance of the instructions. The UPPCL chairman has also warned of strict action as per rules if negligence is found to be the cause of the accident. He further directed that wherever such accidents took place, necessary arrangements should be made for complete care and treatment of the injured employees and timely payment of compensation as per rules should also be ensured.

Outsourced employees will get training

PCL Chairman M Devaraj has said that the training of outsourced staff should be organized at the earliest in each distribution area and at the divisional level by scheduling through DISCOMs. Since the incidence increases during rains, there is a risk of accidents. The government has directed electrical workers involved in distribution to exercise caution and follow specific precautions to prevent accidents. The government has also warned of strict action as per rules in case of an accident due to the carelessness of an officer.

Sent list of safety equipment during line work

At each 33/11 KV sub-stations, responsibility has been fixed to arrange security equipments as per the prescribed security standards for the outsourced personnel deployed through the outsourced agency. The equipment includes helmet, gloves, pliers, safety belt, earth chain, safety shoes. The officers will ensure that each group has necessary safety equipment during line work. The instructions state that the Chief Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer of the distribution area will be responsible for inspecting and ensuring the availability of safety equipment in residential premises as well as providing labor by the outsourcing agency. Will be