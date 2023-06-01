UP: Yogi government will conduct a survey of illegal settlements, from mafia-criminals these people will be on target, know the plan

Lucknow: Regarding illegal slums in UP Yogi Adityanath The government has taken a big decision. Now by conducting their survey, the government will clamp down on the criminals who take shelter in such settlements. Along with this, legal action will be taken by marking the beneficiaries of the housing scheme from living in these settlements as well as those who settle them.

On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, this survey will be started from the capital Lucknow and it will first include the settlements on the banks of the Gomti river. The special thing is that the urban development, development authority, district administration and police department will work jointly in this survey.

Many important points have been included in this survey. From anti-social elements to criminals many times they resort to such settlements to escape from the law. In the guise of the poor, the work of settling anti-social elements is also done in such settlements.

During the survey, such mafia and other people will be on the target of the team. Marking them, action will be taken against them. At the same time, after illegally occupying the government land, a survey will also be conducted to clamp down on the slum dwellers.

Such people will also be identified in the survey, who do not belong to UP and are maintaining their base here. It will be ascertained that what is the reason behind their stay in these settlements without any concrete reason and whether they are involved in any illegal activities.

After the occupation of government lands in many places, including the capital Lucknow, cases of setting up illegal settlements have been coming to the fore. Many of these places have been handed over to the concerned units including Municipal Corporation and Lucknow Development Authority after being vacated. Many times the role of government officials and officers has also come to the fore in such cases. Now, marking such people, the government is preparing to take strict action against them as well.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to complete this survey within the stipulated time. At present, the survey of illegal settlements will be started from Lucknow as a pilot project. Under this, the focus will be on a comprehensive survey of the areas along the Gomti river.

