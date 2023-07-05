UP: Youth commits suicide after killing wife and three children in Jaunpur

Jaunpur, 05 July (Hindustan Times). On Wednesday in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a young man committed suicide after killing his wife and three children. There has been a stir in the village due to the death of five people of the same family. After getting information about this incident, senior police officers and heavy force have reached the spot.

This whole incident has been executed by Nagesh Vishwakarma, a resident of Jairampur village of Madyahu police station area. He has beaten his wife and three children to death with a rod. After this he committed suicide by hanging. The information about the incident was first received when Sonu Vishwakarma, a cousin living in the neighborhood, opened the door. He was shocked to see the dead bodies inside and screamed. A crowd of villagers gathered on the information of this sensational incident.

After getting the information, the Superintendent of Police, the jurisdictional officer, the force of many police stations reached the spot. After taking possession of the dead bodies, a forensic team was called for investigation. For what reason the young man has carried out this incident, the police has started investigating.