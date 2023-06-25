UPPSC PCS Prelims: The wait of three and a half lakh candidates will end soon, know when the prelims result will be announced

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon declare the result of UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023 exam. For this, the candidates have been waiting for a long time. Their wait is about to end now. The commission is going to make an official announcement in this regard soon. Candidates who are successful in the preliminary examination will be issued roll numbers for the main examination.

It is being told that one-third of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer in the UPPSC Prelims exam. Candidates 15 times of the total vacancy will be qualified in the prelims exam. Candidates who have passed the preliminary examination will appear in the main examination.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, the candidates who appeared in the UP PCS preliminary examination will be able to check their UP PCS Prelims Result 2023 through the website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Notice issued regarding recruitment in UP Police, applications will start soon for these posts, know the details of the exam

The UPPSC PCS preliminary exam was held on 14 May 2023, in which around 3.41 lakh candidates appeared for the Combined State-Senior Subordinate Services (PCS) exam. After this, on May 17, the commission released the interim answer key for the exam.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission had conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment of 173 posts of PCS in two shifts in 1241 centers in 51 districts of the state. 5.65 lakh candidates had applied for the exam. Out of these, 3.41 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. The duration of the exam was two hours.

In this, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Labor Commissioner, Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade 11), Technical Assistant (Geology), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer, GDE Superintendent of Police, Jail Superintendent, District Commandant Home The exam was conducted for a total of 173 vacancies for various posts including Guard, Excise Inspector and Sub Jailor.

In the calendar of UPPSC, the main examination of PCS-2023 is proposed from September 23, 2023. Before this, the results of the preliminary examination will be declared, so that the successful candidates get time to prepare for the main examination.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bY-AXCbSqxc) uppsc pre result 2023 uppsc pre result 2023 uppsc pre result 2023 expected date uppsc.up. nic.in sarkari result 2023