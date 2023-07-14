Uproar in Madhya Pradesh regarding Patwari exam, CM Shivraj took a big decision

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a big decision amidst the ongoing uproar regarding the Patwari exam in Madhya Pradesh. After alleging irregularities in the recruitment examination conducted by the State Staff Selection Board for group-two, sub-group-four and patwaris, he has banned the appointments made on the basis of this examination. Let us discuss here that Chouhan has banned this just hours after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh of irregularities in the recruitment examination conducted for Patwaris .

Unemployed youths also protested on Thursday in many parts of the state including Bhopal and Indore against the alleged irregularities in this examination. The results of this exam were declared in May and June. State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that doubts are being expressed by the Staff Selection Board on the results of one center in Group-II, Sub-Group-IV and Patwari Recruitment Examination results. I am stopping the appointments made on the basis of this examination. The result of the center will be re-examined.

ban on appointments

According to the release of the Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department, Chief Minister Chouhan has banned the appointments made by the Staff Selection Board on the basis of group-two, sub-group-four and patwari recruitment exam results. This decision was taken in case of doubt on the result of a center of examination. It has been said that the merit list of 8,617 posts will be released on June 30, 2023, in the results of the joint recruitment examination organized by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board in March-April 2023 for group-two, group-four and for the post of Patwari. was done.

what did rahul gandhi say

A few hours before Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan’s tweet, Rahul Gandhi alleged a scam in the recruitment of Patwaris in Madhya Pradesh and said that it is ‘Vyapam 2.0’. Sharing a video of a protest on this topic in Madhya Pradesh, he tweeted, “The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has only stolen from the youth. Patwari exam scam, Vyapam scam is 2.0, which is playing with the future of lakhs of youth of the state. Rahul Gandhi alleged that earlier, the BJP stole the elected government of the people, now it is stealing their rights from the students and employment from the youth.

Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet

At the same time, on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted that once again there are reports of scams in recruitment under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. There are reports of jobs being bid for posts in lakhs of rupees and why is the government shying away from conducting an inquiry. He said that why only the names of BJP leaders come to the fore on the allegation of being involved in recruitment scams. Priyanka wrote that only scams are scams in job recruitment. Why is the BJP government putting the future of lakhs of youth in darkness?

Demand for investigation from SIT or CBI

Unemployed youth protested in front of the Bhopal office of the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board and in front of the Indore Collectorate complex, demanding the cancellation of the examination and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities. State Staff Selection Board was earlier known as Professional Examination Board or Vyapam. Radhe Jat, a member of the national core committee of the organization “National Educated Youth Union” involved in the protest, said that there is a lot of resentment among the youth of the state regarding the Patwari recruitment scam. We want that this scam should be investigated by SIT or CBI.

Congress allegation

The Congress alleges that the recruitment of Patwaris was rigged on a large scale and seven of the top 10 selected candidates appeared for the recruitment test at a center set up in a private college in Gwalior. Congress claims that this college is being run by an MLA of the ruling BJP. The ruling BJP has denied any irregularities in this recruitment exam.