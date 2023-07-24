Uproar in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, speaker gets sacked minister Gudha out of marshal

Jaipur, 24 July (Hindustan Times). There was a huge uproar in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday over the ‘Lal Diary’. When the situation reached the point of pushing and shoving, the House was adjourned. Later, on the instructions of the Speaker, the marshal evicted the sacked minister Rajendra Singh Gudha from the House.

According to the developments, as soon as the discussion on the adjournment motion started, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Singh Rathore raised the issue of the famous red diary of sacked minister Rajendra Singh Gudha. Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi asked the Leader of the Opposition to sit, then the BJP MLAs started creating ruckus. Meanwhile, Gudha Lal reached the House with the diary and started speaking loudly while waving the diary in front of the Speaker. There was a heated argument between the two. Annoyed, the speaker asked Gudha to come to his chamber and talk and asked him to leave immediately. But, Gudha kept on waving the red diary in front of the Speaker’s seat. For a long time there was bickering with Gudha’s speaker. The speaker even warned Gudha to throw him out of the house, but he did not listen and stood near the speaker and started speaking loudly.

During this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was proposing to expel Gudha from the House, then Gudha got angry and put down the mike of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Joshi, Congress MLA Rafiq Khan, Amin Kagzi came in the middle. There was a scuffle and scuffle between Rafiq and Gudha. Seeing the situation of pushing and shoving, the speaker adjourned the proceedings of the assembly. After this, the speaker asked Gudha to be thrown out of the house. Marshal was called and got removed from the house.