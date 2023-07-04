Uproar over party office in NCP, fierce scuffle between supporters of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar

Ruckus continues in NCP in Maharashtra. new deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar There has been a stir in the entire party including Sharad Pawar due to the rebellion. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has staked claim on the NCP party with 40 supporters, while on the other hand NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has taken strict action against all the rebel MLAs including Ajit Pawar and expelled them from the party. Now the dispute regarding the party office has increased in both the factions. There was a lot of uproar between the supporters of both the groups in Nashik.

Fierce scuffle between Sharad and Ajit Pawar faction

It is being told that supporters of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Ajit Pawar clashed with each other on Tuesday regarding the party office in Nashik. There was a fierce scuffle between the two groups. Outside the party office, an atmosphere like a battlefield was created and there was a lot of sloganeering.

Rebelling against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar joins hands with Shinde government, becomes deputy CM

Point to be noted is that Ajit Pawar On Sunday, he rebelled against the NCP and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Along with him, eight other NCP leaders also took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government. This is being seen as a major setback for NCP founder Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar founded the NCP 24 years ago.

Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel called Sharad Pawar a guru

Amidst the ongoing ruckus in NCP, Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel called Sharad Pawar their guru. Ajit Pawar said in a conversation with the media a day ago that it should not be forgotten that Sharad Pawar is still the chief of NCP. Here Praful Patel said, Sharad Pawar is our guru. We will always respect him and his position. He is like a father to all of us. We do not use his picture with disrespect, it is actually our respect towards him.