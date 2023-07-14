UP’s Kanwariya died in Jharkhand’s Dumka, sudden health deteriorated after worshiping at Basukinath Dham

Dumka Nagar: After offering prayers at Basukinath Dham, suddenly the condition of Kanwariya of UP worsened. With the help of fellow Kanwariyas, he was brought to Phulo Jhano Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead. The name of the deceased was Raju Mochi (45 years). He was a resident of Chhanowra village under Suryama police station area under Bhadohi district of UP. If fellow Kanwariyas are to be believed, he had come and told them that he was not feeling well. He rested there for some time. After that he got up to go towards the station and fell unconscious. In a hurry, he was taken to Jarmundi Health Center, where after first aid, he was referred to PJMCH for better treatment.

Health deteriorated after worship

On the information of the hospital management, the city police station took the dead body into custody and handed it over to the relatives for the last rites after the post-mortem. The deceased Raju Mochi (45) was a resident of Chhanowra village under Suryama police station area under Bhadohi district of UP. Fellow Kavanris told that after worshiping at Basukinath Dham, his health suddenly deteriorated. He was also treated in the health camp there. At that time other companions were sitting at some distance.

Jharkhand Village Story: Baludih is a village in Jharkhand, but now sand is not found, read this story of change

Kanwariya suddenly fell unconscious

If fellow Kanwariyas are to be believed, he came and told them that he was not feeling well. He rested there for some time. After that he got up to go towards the station and fell unconscious. In a hurry, he was taken to Jarmundi Health Center, where after first aid he was referred to PJMCH for better treatment. He died on the way while coming.

World Youth Skill Day: CM Hemant Soren will inaugurate ‘Chief Minister Sarathi Yojana’, will get free skill training