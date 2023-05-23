UPSC 2022 Topper: The struggle for dignity started after father’s death, know how Bihar’s daughter got success

UPSC 2022 Topper: Behind the success of Garima Lohia of Bihar’s Buxar district, who got second place in the whole country in this year’s UPSC exam, is her long struggle. Garima has brought laurels to the state by securing second position in the UPSC examination. Garima Lohia (Garima Lohia) She is a resident of Buxar district. He is second among three siblings. Please tell that Garima does not have a father. He passed away in the year 2015. UPSC Topper’s father was a businessman.

Garima studied up to tenth standard from Buxar

After the father’s death, Garima’s mother took care of the entire family and three children. Garima’s elder sister got married a year ago. Whereas, he has a brother younger than Garima. Garima Lohia’s education up to tenth standard was done in her home district Buxar. After this she went to Banaras and then to Delhi for further studies. He did his graduation from Kirori Mal College, Delhi. After that she came back to Bihar.

UPSC 2022 Topper: Garima Lohia of Bihar became the topper, secured second place in the country

Garima got success due to struggle

In the year 2020, due to the outbreak of Covid, Garima had to return to Buxar. After this, he started UPSC studies from home and then staying in Buxar secured the second position in the country’s highest examination. According to the release issued by the Commission, Ishita Kishore has topped the Civil Services Examination 2022. Ishita has got the first position in the country by getting All India Rank One. At the same time, Bihar’s daughter Garima Lohia is in second place. Please tell that Garima got success only because of her struggle.

