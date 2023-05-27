UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam today, admission will be available till 10 minutes before, ban on mobiles of people engaged in duty

UPSC CSE PT Exam 2023: Patna Divisional Commissioner cum Coordinating Supervisor Kumar Ravi directed the officials engaged in examination duty to conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in a malpractice-free and peaceful environment. Addressing all the officials engaged in examination duty at Shri Krishna Smarak Bhawan, he gave information about better examination conduct. Along with this, orders have been given to ensure smooth traffic management.

Examination at 91 centers of Patna

Examination will be conducted in two shifts at 91 centers in Patna. A total of 44,056 candidates will appear in the exam. UPSC has nominated five senior officers of the Indian Administrative Service as observers for the successful conduct of the examination. Kumar Ravi advised all the deputed magistrates and officials to be active keeping in mind the dignity and importance of the examination to be conducted at the All India level.

Admission will be available till 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Commissioner Ravi said that under any circumstances, any candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center only 10 minutes before the scheduled time of commencement of the examination. Admission will be given in the premises of the examination center after 09:20 AM in the first shift and 2:20 PM in the second shift. The candidates appearing in the examination are not allowed to leave the examination hall before the end of the examination.

People engaged in examination duty also cannot take mobile

Along with the candidate, the officials on duty also cannot enter the examination center with mobiles. No candidate is allowed to carry Mobile Phone, Pager, IT Gadgets, Bluetooth and any other type of Gadget in the Examination Hall. In case of violation, action will be taken against the concerned candidate and he will be debarred from the examinations. Invigilators, assistant invigilators, teachers and personnel associated with the examination are also not allowed to carry mobile phones or any other type of gadget in the examination hall.