UPSC CSE PT 2023: Civil Services preliminary examination held at 56 sub-centres of Ranchi, strict security arrangements were in place

Ranchi: The PT (Preliminary) Examination 2023 of the Civil Services to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) New Delhi was completed at 56 sub-centres of Jharkhand’s only center Ranchi. The exam took place in two shifts. The first shift was completed from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the second shift was completed from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. A total of 14,409 candidates appeared in the first shift and a total of 14,304 candidates appeared in the second shift at Ranchi center out of total 26,054 candidates. The examination was conducted peacefully and malpractice-free. Adequate arrangements were made to ensure compliance of the instructions given by the Commission.

One local inspecting officer, one assistant supervisor, one magistrate and adequate police force were deputed at all the examination centres. Carrying any kind of electronic device inside the examination center was prohibited. To ensure this, the female and male police personnel should be able to enter the examination sub-centre only after checking the female and male candidates respectively. Proper arrangements were made to keep his personal belongings. For the successful conduct of the examination, the commission had deputed three senior officers IAS Abu Bakkar Siddikh P, IAS Prashant Kumar and IAS Jitendra Kumar Singh as observers. Apart from these, two supervisory officers Neeraj Kumar, Deputy Secretary and DK Meena, Under Secretary were deputed by the Commission.

Amitabh Kaushal, Secretary, Food Department, nominated as Co-ordinating Supervisor for the successful conduct of the examination, along with deputed Central Superintendents, local inspectors, assistant co-ordinating supervisors and police officers for conducting the examination from May 22 to 26 The meeting was held till May and necessary guidelines were given.

