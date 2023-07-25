UPSC IAS Vacancy 2023: Check category, post wise vacancy details, maximum number of vacancies for IAS and IPS

UPSC IAS Vacancy 2023: A total of 1105 IAS vacancies have been released by the Union Public Service Commission. It was released along with the IAS vacancy notification. The total number of UPSC vacancies also includes 37 vacancies for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. However, it is also clearly written in the notification that the total number of vacancies can be changed at any time of the selection process.

Vacancy details are issued with official notification

Let us know that the IAS Vacancy 2023 is issued by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website along with the official notification. At present, UPSC is conducting IAS Exam 2023 for a total of 1105 vacancies. The vacancies were notified by UPSC through its official IAS Notification 2023. Read further to know the details..

The vacancy is also mentioned for PWD candidates

Union Public Service Commission has also mentioned vacancy for PWD candidates. As per UPSC Notification 2023, 37 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. These 37 vacancies include 7 vacancies for candidates with blindness and low vision, 5 vacancies for candidates with deafness, 15 vacancies for candidates with locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy and 10 vacancies for candidates with multiple disabilities including blindness and deafness.

The effect of the number of IAS vacancies on the cutoff

IAS vacancies are very important as they are one of the major factors affecting the cutoff. Generally, it is seen that the cutoff decreases due to more vacancies and vice-versa also i.e. when the vacancy increases the cutoff increases. Candidates must know about the previous year vacancies to get an idea of ​​the competitive level of the exam. Let us tell you that in the year 2022, the total number of IAS vacancies was 1011.

upsc ias previous year vacancy details

upsc ias previous year vacancies

Previous year vacancies of UPSC IAS from 2014 to 2021…

2023- 1105 (As per issued notification)

2022- 1011

2021 – 712

2020 – 796

2019- 896

2018- 782

2017- 980

2016- 1079

2015- 1164

2014- 1364

UPSC IAS Vacancy 2023: Post wise vacancy details

UPSC releases post-wise vacancy break after the conclusion of the exam. Candidates can check further details to know more about port-wise vacancy for previous years…

UPSC Vacancy- Post- Year

Year- 2021-2020-2019- 2018

Indian Administrative Service-180-180-180-180

Indian Foreign Service-37-36-24-30

Indian Police Service- 200-210-150-160

Indian Revenue Service (I.T.), Group ‘A’-59-74-75-65

Indian Revenue Service Customs & Indirect Taxes Group ‘A’-41-41-40-43

Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’-15-36-18-16

Indian Information Service (Junior Grade), Group ‘A’-20-20-21-7

Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Group ‘B’-11-21-26-4

Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service, Group ‘B’-17-19-9-10

Pondicherry Civil Service, Group ‘B’-6-1-0-0

Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’-10-14-17-13

Indian Railway Protection Force Service-9-12-4-1

Maximum vacancies of IAS and IPS

UPSC IAS vacancies are released by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Vacancies are one of the factors that can affect the IAS cutoff. From the above vacancies, it is clear that maximum vacancies are allotted to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

UPSC IAS Vacancy 2022: Category Wise Vacancy

The total IAS vacancies released by UPSC for the year 2021 were 712. The category wise vacancies for UPSC CSE exam released by the Ministry of Personnel are as follows:

Services-General (GEN)-EWS-Other Backward Classes (OBC)-Scheduled Castes (SC)-Scheduled Tribes (ST)-Total

Indian Administrative Service (IAS)-73-18-49-27-13-180

Indian Police Service (IPS)-83-20-50-27-20-200

Indian Foreign Service (IFS)-14-4-10-6-3-37

Indian Revenue Service (I.T.), Group ‘A’-19-6-14-8-4-51

Indian Revenue Service Customs & Indirect Taxes Group ‘A’-16-5-11-6-3-41

Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’-6-2-7-3-1-19

Indian P&T Accounts & Finance Service, Group ‘A’-4-1-5-2-2-14

Indian Defense Accounts Service, Group ‘A’-10-2-6-4-2-24

Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’-7-2-6-3-2-20

Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’-1-3-3-2-1-10

Indian Railway Protection Force Service-5-0-4-0-0-9

Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’-6-0-1-0-1-8

Indian Corporate Law Service, Group “A”-4-1-2-2-1-9

Indian Defense Estates Service, Group ‘A’-2-1-2-1-0-6

Indian Information Service (Junior Grade), Group ‘A’-5-0-2-1-1-9

Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer Grade)-19-4-14-6-3-46

Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service, Group ‘B’-6-2-4-3-1-16

Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Group ‘B’-3-1-2-1-0-7

Pondicherry Civil Service, Group ‘B’-3-0-1-2-0-6

Total-288-71-193-102-58-712

UPSC IAS Exam 2023: UPSC Prelims result has been released

The commission has already published the UPSC CSE 2023 preliminary exam result on its official website. Out of all the candidates who appeared in the Prelims exam, 14,624 candidates have been selected for UPSC Mains. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary exam can verify the IAS Prelims Result 2023 along with the detailed application form process.

UPSC IAS Exam 2023: Exam date, when will the admit card be issued?

UPSC Mains is scheduled to be held from September 15, 2023. UPSC Mains is expected to continue till September 24-25, 2023. Candidates are eligible for UPSC Mains only if they have successfully filled the DAF form. UPSC Mains Admit Card 2023 will be issued at least ten days before the exam.

