UPSC Preparation Tips: How and when to prepare for Civil Services Main Exam? Know syllabus exam, pattern and...

UPSC Preparation Tips: UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2023 is almost two months away now and here are some tips for you to score well in the exams. You have studied a lot for this and now the time has come to polish your answer writing skills. Strategy matters. That is, focus on those aspects which give you solid returns. What things should be kept in mind to get good marks, which aspects should be given more emphasis and how to understand the syllabus in an easy way, complete details have been given.

Understand the syllabus and exam pattern

Before getting into the preparation process, it is important to understand the UPSC Mains syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly. Considering that the exam is mainly conventional, focus on those topics where questions are more likely to be asked. For example, earlier Indian Polity questions used to be traditional but not anymore. For the last 5-7 years, the developing side of Indian politics is connecting with the traditional stuff. Keeping in view the fact of changing nature of questions, focus on current developments. For example, emphasize on issues like defamation, Article 371 and tribal autonomy, challenges for the soon to be constituted 16th Finance Commission etc.

Create a Practical Study Plan

To understand and know all the syllabus well, it is very important for the candidate to do practical. Divide your study hours on the basis of subjects and give more time to those subjects on which you have trouble or difficulty in understanding. A carefully designed study plan will help you stay organized, focused and motivated throughout your preparation. For example, some aspirants study a little bit of each subject every day. Some people cover the same topic for a few days and finish it. Some people do GS with Optional every day. Because everyone’s way and ability to read and understand is different.

Emphasis on current affairs

UPSC Mains exam heavily depends on current affairs, around 60-70% questions from General Studies come directly from this domain. Hence, candidates must stay updated with national and international news by reading newspapers, magazines and reliable online sources. Additionally, refer to previous year question papers to understand the type of questions asked and focus on relevant topics. For example, questions can be asked on G20, educated youth unemployment, 4th edition of PMKVY, malaria vaccine, geopolitics of lithium, bad banks and similar questions fit the UPSC pattern.

Must be proficient in writing

UPSC Mains exam requires good answer-writing skills from the candidates. Enhance your writing abilities by practicing answer writing regularly. Focus on structuring your solutions, presenting arguments logically and using relevant examples. Give yourself time while writing answers to improve speed and efficiency during the exam. Show your answers to your fellow-aspirants who are preparing for the exam with you. Take out time for test series and complete it.

Study optional subjects strategically

Divide your time wisely between general studies and optional subjects. Give enough time to understand the concepts and principles of your chosen optional subject- Practice solving previous years question papers to get familiar with the exam pattern. Give good examples from current developments and government policy in subjects like sociology, anthropology, political science etc. For example, ₹15,000 crore schemes: Prime Minister’s PVTG Development Mission for Human Sciences; Structural issues of marriage, family, gender in present day Indian society.

keep repeating and practicing

Review is essential to retain information and strengthen your understanding on various topics. Whatever you have made notes, make short notes, mind maps or flashcards for future reference. Also, solve mock tests and practice previous years question papers to enhance your time management skills and identify weak areas. Regular practice will boost your confidence and help you perform better in the exam.

ensure your well being

Preparing for UPSC Mains is tough both mentally and physically. Prioritize your health to increase your productivity. Take short breaks during study sessions to relax and refresh your mind. Stay positive, manage stress effectively and engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

UPSC preparation without coaching

Aspirants preparing for UPSC exam without coaching must have complete knowledge about exam like UPSC exam pattern, UPSC exam syllabus, UPSC marking scheme, how to choose optional paper for UPSC exam etc. to start their preparation. in the best possible way. UPSC conducts the exam in 3 stages i.e. Preliminary, Main and Interview.

Both prelims and mains require strategy focused study. UPSC Prelims and Mains are not much different from each other, it is just a huge overlap of chapters. Candidates should focus on integrated preparation for both UPSC Prelims and Mains.

Prepare for UPSC through online videos

If you are not attending any coaching, then the best way to crack UPSC exam is by watching online videos. If you are uncomfortable with these videos or having difficulty in understanding them, then the best you can do is to visit any nearest coaching center and get the list of books and necessary details. This will help you get the right mix of resources.

Start preparing for UPSC exam from NCERT

Now that you have decided to appear for India’s most challenging exam, start your UPSC preparation with NCERT. When you read NCERT, do not highlight the book excessively. Make sure that you highlight only those very important points which include figures, abbreviations, exceptions, years etc. Keep your book neat and clean as you will study it at least 3 to 4 times during your UPSC journey.

Here is a list of books you can buy

Indian Polity for Civil Services Examinations by M. Laxmikant

Indian Art and Culture (Sanskriti) by Nitin Singhania

Oxford School Atlas (Geography) by Oxford Publishers

Certificate Physical and Human Geography (Geography) by Goh Cheng Leong

Indian Economy (Economics) by Ramesh Singh

Economic Survey by Ministry of Finance (Economy)

India Year Book (Current Affairs)

A Brief History of Modern India (Modern India) by Rajeev Ahir

General Studies Paper 2 Manual (CSAT) by MHE

Class 6-12th NCERT Books

How to crack UPSC Prelims in first attempt?

Cracking the Civil Services Examination is the dream of many candidates. Check out the following tips to crack UPSC Prelims in the first attempt without coaching –

Be punctual – Make a timetable and follow it without fail. Also make your daily, weekly and monthly goals and try to fulfill them. This will help you get motivated and get more done.

Choose one book from the syllabus every month – this will improve your ability to express yourself and also read and learn about different ways of presenting ideas. This will help you to answer your writing skills and improve your personality.

Develop a hobby – Take up a hobby which may be reading, singing, dancing, writing or anything else. It tells who you are and what your personality is like. This will help you protect yourself and your innovative ideas.

How to crack UPSC Mains in first attempt?

Once the candidates clear the UPSC preliminary exam, they start preparing for the UPSC mains exam. So here are some steps which tell you how to crack UPSC Mains exam in first attempt without coaching –

UPSC Mains Exam demands a detailed study plan which can cover various topics

Prepare a plan that includes the time frame to cover the entire UPSC syllabus for Mains. The main focus is to give more time to subjects like essay, GS and optional.

To cover UPSC mains syllabus, candidates need to focus on current affairs in sufficient quantity. This requires a lot of analysis and understanding.

Take admission for a test series and follow a study plan which works on mistakes to improve your quality as well as number of answers.

The key to success is to practice and learn more

How to prepare for UPSC CSE interview without coaching?

For UPSC interview, there will be a panel at Dholpur House which wants to judge the personality and thinking ability of the candidate.

UPSC Interview is a one-to-one communication between the UPSC candidates and the interview panel

To crack UPSC interview, one has to prepare well for DAF. This forms the basis of the questions that will be asked along with the analysis of the candidate’s critical thinking about recent happenings at national as well as international level.

Get complete coverage of major and English TV channels like newspapers and Rajya Sabha TV channel programs.

UPSC preparation tips

Discover effective tips for UPSC preparation including time management, targeted study schedule, emphasis on current affairs and static topics and importance of self-study. Balance resources, revise regularly and seek guidance from counselors to maximize your chances of success in UPSC exams.

Here are some tips to prepare for UPSC exam 2024:

start preparing early

UPSC exam is a competitive exam which requires a lot of hard work and dedication. It is important to start your UPSC preparation as early as possible so that there is enough time to cover the syllabus and practice adequately.

Understand the exam pattern and syllabus

Familiarize yourself with the exam pattern and syllabus for UPSC exam. This will help you understand the topics you need to cover and what type of questions you can expect in the exam

make a study plan

Make a study plan that allows you to cover all the important topics and subjects in a systematic manner. Make sure to allot sufficient time for revision and practice.

practice daily

Regular practice is important for success in UPSC exam. Make sure to take out enough time for practice and solve previous year papers as much as possible.

Stay updated with the latest news

Keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments in the country. This will help you in the General Studies paper and Essay paper of the exam.

take mock test

Give as many mock tests as possible to get the feel of the real exam. This will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses and work on them.

Take care of health too

While preparing for the exam, take care of your physical and mental health. Eat healthy, exercise regularly and get enough sleep.

