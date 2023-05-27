UPSC Rank 44: Tushar of Bihar will become IAS, Tushar of Haryana made fake admit card after failing in pre

UPSC News: The Union Public Service Commission is considering legal and punitive action against two candidates who made fake claims of being successful in the Civil Services Examination. In these, a dispute also broke out between two candidates named Tushar Kumar. Tushar Kumar of Bihar got 44th rank in the exam. Tushar Kumar, a resident of Rewari (Haryana) had made his claim on this. UPSC has now made it clear that only Tushar of Bhagalpur in Bihar has been successful. Tushar of Haryana was making his claim in a fake way.

Only Tushar of Bhagalpur will become IAS

Tushar Kumar of Sultanganj has got 44th rank in Civil Services Examination 2022. The claim of Tushar of Haryana has turned out to be wrong. On Friday, the Commission made it clear that only Tushar Kumar of Bihar has achieved success. On the other hand, Tushar of Haryana also appeared in the UPSC exam, but he had dropped out in the prelims itself. After that, claims were being made by making fake admit cards in a fake way. While talking to Prabhat Khabar, Tushar of Bihar said that I was saying from the beginning that I am right in this matter.

Tushar of Haryana falsely claimed

The commission has issued a statement saying that Tushar of Haryana has made a false claim. They have forged documents to prove their claims. According to the commission, Tushar, son of Brijmohan of Rewari, Haryana, got roll number 2208860 for the examination. He appeared in PT and scored minus 22.89 marks in General Studies Paper-I and 44.73 marks in General Studies Paper-II. As per the rules, he was required to score at least 66 marks in paper two. He failed in PT itself.

the commission clarified

The Commission has clarified that Tushar Kumar (Roll No. 1521306), son of Bihar resident Ashwani Kumar Singh, is the genuine candidate, who has got 44th rank in the UPSC examination. At the same time, UPSC will take action against Tushar of Haryana.