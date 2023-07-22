UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Senior Administrative Officer and other posts at upsc.gov.in, eligibility, salary

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for the Senior Administrative Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is till 10 August 2023. Through this recruitment drive, 56 posts will be recruited in the organization, read further eligibility, selection process and other details.

vacancy details

Aeronautical Officer: 26 Posts

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 1 Post

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II: 20 Posts

Scientist ‘B’: 7 Posts

Assistant Geophysicist: 2 Posts

eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification available here.

How to apply and what documents will be required?

Candidates have to apply online through the website.

Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected.

Candidates have to upload documents/certificates in support of all their claims. They have to give in the application like date of birth, experience, qualification etc. or any other information, against each claim in a separate PDF file. The size of the file should not exceed 1 MB and 2 MB. Do not upload any other document. Applicant can scan the documents/certificates in 200 dpi gray scale. Documents such as Pay Slip, Curriculum Vitae, Appointment Letter, Relieving Letter, Unsigned Experience Certificate etc. should not be uploaded in the Documents Upload Module:-

Matriculation/10th class or equivalent certificate showing date of birth.

In case the date of birth is not available in the birth certificate/marksheet in support of the claim of age, the school leaving certificate containing the date of birth issued by the concerned educational boards.

Degree/Diploma certificate as proof of educational qualification claimed. in the absence

Degree/Diploma Certificates, Provisional Certificates along with mark sheets relating to all academic years.

Order/letter regarding claimed equivalent educational qualification.

Equivalent qualification as per the requirement of the advertisement.

Details of employment (date, month and year) showing basic pay and consolidated pay.

The nature of duties performed/experience gained should also be mentioned in the certificate.

Post with duration. Experience certificate should be issued in the relevant prescribed format.

The above mentioned will be considered by the Commission on the basis of merit.

Caste certificate by the candidate seeking reservation as SC/ST/OBC as prescribed.

Proforma from the competent authority clearly indicating the caste of the candidate, act/order.

Under which the caste is recognized as SC/ST/OBC and the village/town of the candidate.

Disability certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed proforma

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are eligible for appointment to the post.

The competent authority to issue a certificate of the prescribed standard of medical fitness shall be a Medical Board for Disability duly constituted by the Central or State Government.

details notification Click here to read.

Application fee

Candidates (except Women/SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs.25.

Fee can be paid only in any branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking or by Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit card/UPI of any bank.

No fee for SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates of any community.

Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates are required to pay the prescribed fee in full.

Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Eligibility, Age Limit, Pay Scale for the post of Aeronautical Officer

Twenty six vacancies for the post of Aeronautical Officer

Out of twenty six vacancies, three vacancies are reserved

The post is permanent.

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age: 35 Years.

Essential Qualifications: (a) Educational: Degree in Aeronautical or Electrical or Electronics or Mechanical or Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University. (b) Experience: Two years experience in Aircraft Design and Development including Aircraft Electrical or Electronics or Mechanical Systems or Airworthiness Engineering. Desirable: One year experience in Aeronautical R&D or Design or Laboratory.

Qualification, Pay Scale, Age Limit for the post of Principal Civil Hydrographic

One vacancy for the post of Principal Civil Hydrographic

post permanent

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age: 35 Years.

Essential Qualifications: (a) Educational: Degree

Engineering or Master’s degree in Civil or Computer Science or Information Technology.

Passed final examination of the Institute of Surveyors in Mathematics or Geography or Geophysics or Computer Applications or Computer Science or Information Technology or Sub-section 1(b) Hydrographic Survey. (Only those students who were enrolled in institutions with permanent recognition as on 31.05.2013 will be eligible.) (b) Experience: Three

years of experience in Nautical Chart Compilation and Digital Cartography. Eligibility, Age Limit, Pay Scale for Senior Administrative Post

Eligibility, Age Limit, Salary for Senior Administrative Post

Twenty Vacancies for Senior Administrative Post

Officer Grade-II in the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Dept.

One vacancy is reserved out of twenty vacancies

The post is permanent.

Pay Scale: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th

CPC. Age: 35 Years. Essential Qualifications: (a) Educational: (i) Graduate

Degree from a recognized University or Institute. (b) Experience: Three years

Experience in Administration or Establishment or Accounts work. Note-I: Qualifications

Can be relaxed for reasons, at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission.

Qualification, Salary, Age Limit for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in Botany

Seven vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in Botany

The post is permanent.

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age: 35 Years.

Essential Qualifications: Educational: Master’s Degree in Science

Graduation in Botany/Horticulture/Organic Chemistry or its equivalent from a recognized University.

Experience in research/teaching in the relevant field.

Appointment: (i) To conduct research on Floristic/Taxonomic revisions. (ii) Identification of plants. (iii)

Preparation of proper scientific reports on field or herbarium specimens. (iv) Taking charge of the field

excursion. (v) To supervise the work of Botanical Assistant and Technical Assistant.

Assistant Geophysicist Posts- Educational Qualification, Salary & Age Limit

Two vacancies for the post of Assistant Geophysicist

Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines

The post is permanent.

Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age: 40 years.

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Physics OR

in Geophysics or Geology or Mathematics from a recognized University or Institute or AMIE in Electronics or Communication from a recognized University or Institute.

Candidates who were enrolled as Associate Member of Institution of Engineers (AMIE) as on 31.05.2013 are only eligible for consideration for the post of Assistant Geophysicist for direct.

Candidates who have enrolled for Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers (AMIE) on or after 01.06.2013 are not eligible for consideration.

UPSC Recruitment 2023