UPSC Result: Chatra’s Abhinav Prakash won UPSC, got 279th rank

of Chatra district of Jharkhand in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Abhinav Prakash Has also won. He got 279th rank. Abhinav Prakash is a resident of Godobar village of Hunterganj block of Chatra district. His father’s name is Manoj Singh. There is an atmosphere of happiness among the people of the block due to Abhinav’s success in UPSC. People say that he has been a brilliant student since the beginning.

Abhinav Prakash studied from Gaya, Bokaro and Delhi

Although Abhinav Prakash Chatra Did not study from He has also achieved success in UPSC after studying in Gaya, Bokaro and Delhi University. He passed the matriculation examination from Gyan Bharati located in Gaya. Abhinav did his intermediate studies in Bokaro and did his graduation from Delhi University.

Abhinav was preparing for UPSC by staying in Delhi for three years

Staying in Delhi, he was preparing for UPSC for three years. Abhinav Prakash of Jharkhand got success in the second attempt. Due to his success, there is a wave of happiness in the whole family and people around. Along with the family members, the people of the village are also feeding each other sweets. Abhinav’s father Manoj Singh is a simple farmer.

Manoj Singh taught son Abhinav by farming

Manoj Singh taught his son by doing farming. Abhinav has given the credit of his success to his parents, family and teachers. Abhinav told that if you prepare after setting a target, you will definitely get success. It is said that anyone who wants to prepare for UPSC should study diligently. Set your target and prepare accordingly.

People are congratulating the family on Abhinav’s success

Leaders of political parties as well as panchayat heads, Zilla Parishad members and others have expressed happiness over Abhinav’s success. All of them have congratulated Abhinav’s parents on the success of their son. Let us inform that the result of UPSC exam 2022 has been released today itself. Ishita Kishore has topped the country, while Bihar’s Garima Lohia has become the second topper. Uma Harit Ann was at number three.