UPSC Result: Ishita and Garima became toppers from Bihar, father’s shadow was lifted, know the story of struggle and success

The result of UPSC 2022 has been released. This Bihar also the result for Bihar was very satisfactory. Bihar continues to shine in UPSC results for three consecutive years. This time the topper became Ishita Kishore (ishita kishore upsc topper), a resident of Patna, the capital of Bihar. At the same time, rank 2 was also occupied by Bihar. Buxar’s Garima Lohia (garima lohia upsc) stood second. The story of both the toppers is almost the same. Both lost their father but saw very distant dreams and how they made it to the height of success by walking on the path of struggle. Let’s know..

Topper: The journey of Patna’s Ishita Kishore

Originally from Patna City, Ishita Kishore lost her father at the age of seven. When she was seven years old, her father Wing Commander Sanjay Kishore passed away. After this the family members shifted to Noida. His mother is a resident of Gardaniabad. She is a teacher in a private school. Elder brother is a lawyer. After graduating in Economics (Hons) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, Ishita worked day and night to fulfill her father’s dream. She achieved this success in the third attempt.

Patna’s Ishita Kishore became UPSC topper, Bihar once again captured rank one

Journey of second topper Buxar’s Garima Lohia

Garima Lohia of Buxar has secured the second position in UPSC. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi. His father Manoj Kumar Lohia was a wholesaler of clothes, who died in 2015. Garima did not lose courage after her father’s death. In his second attempt, he secured the top second position. Garima told that she did self-study at home. She used to study for at least eight hours daily. Never took the help of any coaching. Garima now wants to serve the state only by staying in Bihar. Means the desire of dignity is of the home cadre.