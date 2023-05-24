UPSC Result: Prince of Shivhar, third topper from Hindi medium, got success by taking Maithili subject

UPSC Result 2023: Prince Kumar, a resident of Chandiha of Puranhiya block of Shivhar district, has brought laurels not only to his district but to the entire country by securing 89th rank in the UPSC examination. Please tell that this is the third topper from Hindi medium. Another interesting thing about him is that Maithili is his optional subject. Topper Prince tells that earlier he used to fail only because of the optional subject. That’s why he chose the subject of literature. Prince understands Maithili very well.

UPSC preparation by setting target

Prince has achieved this success for the second time in a row. There was no fixed time to study them. But, he set his target. On the basis of this, he has achieved success in this examination. Prince considers Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his inspiration. Those who persevere till the last moment and come out victorious. Topper Prince tells that success is definitely achieved if you stay till the end. At the same time, in today’s time, internet is also considered as a means of helping in the preparation of the exam. Please tell that he had prepared for the exam by staying in Delhi.

Prince’s dream of becoming an IAS

It may be known that last time Prince got 426th rank in this examination. Whereas, this time he has secured 89th position. They are taking this training after getting IPS cadre. Prince now wants to become an IAS. At the same time, his father Vinay Kumar Dwivedi is a motor mechanic. On the other hand, his mother is a housewife. Prince’s father taught the children by running a bike repair shop and gave them good education. After this its result is also in front.

