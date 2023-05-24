UPSC Result: Rahul of Bihar failed 3 times in a row, these 5 reasons got him 10th rank without coaching while staying in Patna.

UPSC Result: Rahul Srivastava (rahul shrivastava upsc), a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, has got the tenth position in UPSC exam 2022. The story of Rahul’s struggle to be included in the top 10 is also inspiring. After failing three times in a row, Rahul did not get disheartened, but learned from it and changed the method of preparation. As a result, got 10th rank in Civil Services in the fourth attempt.

Whole family lives in Patna

The success of Rahul Srivastava, son of retired Basant Kumar from the post of Senior Manager from Canara Bank, a resident of Damuchak of Qazi Mohammadpur police station area of ​​Muzaffarpur city, is a big achievement for the district as well as the entire state. Rahul’s entire family lives in Chitkohra, Patna. His maternal grandfather is also there. Rahul did his early education from Patna only.

Preparation by staying in Patna..

After completing 12th from DAV Patna, did B.Tech in Electronics from NIT Trichy in the year 2015. Rahul told that after B.Tech, he started preparing for civil service. His mother Madhubala Sahay is a housewife. Elder sister Meenal Chandra is married. Rahul told that he was preparing while staying with his parents in Patna.

UPSC Result: Ishita and Garima became toppers from Bihar, father’s shadow was lifted, know the story of struggle and success

Know the five main reasons for success-

What was the main reason behind getting 10th rank in the fourth attempt after failing thrice?

A male name- Before starting UPSC 2022 preparation, I did my own assessment. If some shortcomings were found, then tried to rectify them. Along with this, he also changed his strategy. Focused on maximum revision with basic books. Earlier, I used to study from wherever I could get.

Been preparing continuously for eight years, didn’t your mind get distracted by failure during this time?

A male name- After completing B.Tech in 2015, made up my mind to join civil services and started preparing. Before this appeared in UPSC exam thrice and got failure. Appeared in many other exams as well and was successful. For this reason, he never lost his mind and every time he used to achieve the goal with more enthusiasm.

Were you coaching for the preparation of competitive exams or did you study yourself?

A male name- For the preparation of UPSC, I had chosen the option of self study only. While living with parents in Patna, he was preparing on his own. Some study material was also available online, which helped a lot.

How active are you on social media?

A male name- I am not very active on social media. I use it only to stay updated with news or current affairs. There is no interest in other platforms including Facebook-Instagram.

How many hours did you study daily for UPSC?

A male name- He used to study for an average of five to six hours daily. Sometimes it was less, sometimes it was more. It has always been my endeavor that for as long as I study, I study with concentration. Whatever subject he studied, he used to keep full focus on it.