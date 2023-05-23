UPSC result: Result of Civil Services Examination 2022 declared, girls’ performance, Ishita Kishore topper

UPSC today 2022 civil service exam Result has been declared. Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia and Uma Harthi have become toppers. In the Civil Services Examination 2022, the girls are banging and probably for the first time all women are in the top four. Smriti Mishra has managed to make it to the fourth position and Mayur Hazarika to the fifth position.

Total 933 candidates declared successful

According to the UPSC results released today, a total of 933 candidates have been successful, out of which 345 have been declared successful from General, 99 EWS, OBC 263, SC 154 and ST 72 categories. Click to view the result.

Ishita Kishore

The exam was held in September

The written examination of UPAC was held in the month of September and the interviews were held between January and May this year. A total of 180 people have been selected for IAS, 200 for IPS, 38 for IFS through this exam. To select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other posts, UPSC conducts three stages preliminary, main and interview (personality test). A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to these services after three phases. Of these, 345 belong to General, 99 EWS, 263 OBC, 154 SC and 72 ST candidates.

Garima Lohia

list of toppers

1. Ishita Kishore

2. Garima Lohia

3. Uma Harti N

4. Smriti Mishra

5. Mayur Hazarika

6. Jewel Navya Gems

7. Wasim Ahmed Bhat

8. Anirudh Yadav

9. Kanika Goyal

10. Rahul Srivastava.

11 Parsanjeet Kaur.

12. Abhinav Siwach

13. Vidushi Singh

14. Kritika Goyal

15. Swati Sharma

16. Shishir Kumar Singh

17. Avinash Kumar

18. Siddharth Shukla

19. Laghima Tiwari

20. Anushka Sharma

320 women out of 933 successful

The commission recommended the names of a total of 933 candidates (613 men and 320 women). Ishita Kishore (Roll Number 5809986) has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2022. He passed the exam with Political Science and International Relations as optional subjects. He is a graduate in Economics (Hons) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi. Garima Lohia (Roll No. 1506175), a commerce graduate from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, secured the second position with commerce and accounting as optional subjects. Uma Harathi N (Roll No. 1019872) is a Civil Engineering graduate (B.Tech.) from IIT, Hyderabad. She stood third. Smriti Mishra (Roll No. 0858695) is a graduate (B.Sc.) from Miranda House College, University of Delhi. She stood fourth. The top 25 candidates include 14 women and 11 men.