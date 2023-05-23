UPSC Results: Jharkhand’s Abhinav Prakash got 279 rank, farmers wept after realizing their parents’ dreams

UPSC Results When I found out that I UPSC Civil Services I passed the exam and got 279 rank, so I cried with joy. It was my dream to become an IAS and my dream came true. Abhinav Prakash said these things in a special conversation with Prabhat Khabar. Abhinav Prakash, who made Jharkhand proud by securing 279 rank in the Civil Services Examination, is a resident of Hunterganj in Chatra district.

second time success

Abhinav Prakash has achieved this success in the second time. Abhinav Prakash worked hard for this. 22-year-old Abhinav told that I am a small town boy, when I went to Delhi to study, there were many challenges in front of me. There is also a problem regarding living conditions, language etc., which I felt. I did my graduation there from Delhi University and then completed my Masters from JNU. I joined Khan study group for IAS exam. I appeared in English medium and my optional subject was History.

Abhinav Prakash

Gave time to social media and friends too

Worked hard for success, but it is not that I was cut off from the world. I also spent time on social media and stayed with friends, but every day, be it Sunday or Monday, I studied for 8-10 hours. My family supported me completely. My parents are from a farming family and they did not study beyond matriculation, but they always encouraged me and sent me to Delhi to study.

setting goals is important

I believe that those who are preparing for IAS, they should first decide their goal. Set your short term and long term vision and start studying with full sincerity. If they are honest with themselves then it is not possible that they will not be able to pass the exam. But self-discipline is very important.

First IAS in the family

Expressing happiness over this success of Abhinav Prakash, his father Manoj Singh told that it is a great happiness for our whole family. No one in our family had cleared the IAS exam till date, so this is an achievement for us. We tried our best to make Abhinav clear the IAS exam and he gave us happiness. Abhinav Prakash has received his education up to 10th standard from Gyan Bharti School, Gaya. After that he did his 12th standard from Bokaro. Abhinav has a younger brother in his family apart from his parents.

