UPSC Topper: Every time Bihari in top ten, know when and how many toppers came out from Bihar

In the last five years in the Civil Services Examination of UPSC, the talents of Bihar have proved their mettle across the country. The present Chief Secretary Amir Subhani had brought laurels to Bihar by getting the first position in 1987. In this year’s examination, the first two places were occupied by the daughters of Bihar – Ishita Kishore and Garima Lohia respectively. The special thing is that the talents of Bihar have achieved the top rank for the second time in the last five years. Earlier in the 2020 exam, Shubham Kumar, a student of Mumbai IIT, had secured the top rank. Shubham Kumar is a resident of Katihar district.

Topper started in 1960

The beginning of becoming a topper from Bihar was in 1960, when Jagannathan Murali became the first topper from Bihar. He had studied while living in Patna. His father was also ICS (British era) and was then posted in Patna. Six years later, in 1966, Abhas Chatterjee of Purnia became the topper. After 1966, Bihar had to wait a long time for a topper. Present Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani became the topper in 1987. Next year also Prashant Kumar of Bihar became the topper. After 1988, Sunil Kumar Barnwal of Munger got the first rank. In 2001, Alok Ranjan Jha became the topper. And in 2020, Shubham Kumar of Katihar got the first position in All India. This time Ishita Kishore became the topper.

Sometimes toppers came out of Bihar

1960: Jagannathan Murali was the first topper from Bihar. He studied while living in Patna.

1966: Abhas Chatterjee of Purnia became the topper.

1987: Amir Subhani secured the first position in the rank. Presently he is the Chief Secretary of Bihar.

1988: Prashant Kumar of Bihar remained the topper.

1997: Sunil Kumar Barnwal was the topper.

2001: Alaq Jha of Bihar stood first.

2020: IITian Shubham Kumar achieved the top rank

2022: Ishita

