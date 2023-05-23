UPSC Topper: Farmer’s son Avinash got 17th rank in UPSC, failed twice in prelims

UPSC Topper: Avinash Kumar, son of farmer Ajay Singh, resident of Baghua village of Bathnaha Panchayat of Araria, has secured 17th rank in UPSC. After the result came, there was an atmosphere of celebration at Avinash’s house on Tuesday. All the villagers had gathered at Avinash Kumar’s house. The visitors were being welcomed by feeding them sweets. Avinash’s father Ajay Singh and mother Pratima Devi told that they are feeling very proud of their son’s success today. It is the dream of every parent that the son illuminates the name. Today our son has done this. What can be more happiness than this.

Education from Farbisganj to 10th

Avinash’s father told that Avinash got his early education from Rani Saraswati Vidya Mandir Forbesganj. After completing his studies up to 10th there, he studied till 12th from Chinmaya Vidyalaya Bokaro. After this he completed his engineering studies from Jadavpur University. After completing his engineering studies, his campus selection took place in Kolkata Electric Supply. Where he worked for 11 months. After which, in the desire to do something different, he left the job and went to Delhi and started preparing for UPSC.

third time success

Avinash Kumar told in a conversation with Prabhat Khabar that this was his third attempt, in which he got success. In the earlier attempts, he was not able to get selected in the preliminary examination itself. This time worked hard with full dedication and the result of which is in front today. He told that serving the country is his only goal. He told that he wants to give his special contribution to the society in the field of education and health. Wherever my posting will be, solving the basic problems of that area will be the first priority.

