UPSDM News: This time more than 42,000 students will apply for Project Praveen, know how to apply

Lucknow : The Uttar Pradesh government is running an ambitious scheme for the students of its state to generate skill development during their studies. The name is Project Praveen. Under this scheme, the youth are being prepared according to the Skill Training Scheme and new age jobs for free. Yogi government has given this training to more than 21 thousand students in the first phase.

This project is for the students of classes 9th to 12th who are studying in higher secondary schools of the state. For ‘Project Praveen’, it is being operated under an agreement between the state’s Department of Secondary Education and the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission. The main objective of this project is to give a new look to the education system and curriculum of the state. The Department of Secondary Education had selected 150 schools of the state for Project Praveen. Two schools were selected from each district, one Boys Higher Secondary School and one Girls Higher Secondary School were included. This time 301 schools are to be selected, in which more than 42, 140 students will get a chance.

Certificate after training

Students undergoing training under Project Praveen are also given certificates after completing the training. The training that will be given under this will be done in the school itself and will be given by private training centers. The trainers giving the training will be TOT certified trainers, here TOT stands for Training of Teachers who are registered under the Skill Development Mission. On the other hand, if for some reason the students leave their studies after 10th or 12th, then through this certificate they can get a job or employment.

Who can apply

Through this scheme, students will be provided training in 11 different trades such as IT, Electronics, Beauty and Wellness, ODOP, Retail, Automobile etc. Applying students should be a student of government secondary school. For more information, toll free number 18001028056 can be contacted. Or www.upsdm.gov.in website can be contacted.

