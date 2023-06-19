UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Golden opportunity to become a government dentist, apply for 288 posts from June 30

UPSSSC recruitment 2023:The Yogi government is committed to provide employment and jobs to the youth of the state. In his six-year tenure, he has so far provided five and a half lakh government jobs and employment to 12.60 crore youth. In this sequence, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will recruit 288 posts of Dental Hygienist. For this, applications can be made from 30 June to 20 July. Any amendment in this can be done till July 27.

Commission’s secretary Avnish Kumar Saxena issued the order related to the application on Saturday. According to this, those with Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET-2022) will be eligible. There are 264 posts of Dental Hygienist for general selection and 24 posts for special selection. For this, online application can be made on the website of the Commission. An application fee of Rs 25 has been kept for all categories. Candidates shortlisted for Main Examination will be charged examination fee later. Admit cards for the main examination can be downloaded only after submitting it.

Who can apply

In general selection, 106 posts have been kept for unreserved, 56 scheduled castes, five scheduled tribes, 71 other backward classes and 26 posts for economically weaker sections i.e. EWS. In the special selection, 11 posts are for SC and 13 posts are for ST category. According to the Uttar Pradesh Dental Hygienist and Dental Mechanic Service Rules 1993, along with having a dental health certificate or diploma from a recognized institute, it will be mandatory to register with the State Dental Council, Uttar Pradesh.

Along with this, at least two years service in Territorial Army and having B certificate of National Cadet Corps will be given preference. 18 to 40 years of age will be eligible for recruitment. Selection will be on the basis of written test. 15 times the number of candidates relative to the total post will be called in the examination.

