UPSSSC VDO Admit Card Out: Re-exam for VDO will be held on June 26-27, download admit card like this

UPSSSC VDO Re-Exam 2023 Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conduct the re-examination for the recruitment of 1953 posts of Village Development Officer (VDO) and Gram Panchayat Officer in two shifts on June 26 and 27 in all the 18 divisional headquarters of the state. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has issued the admit card for the re-examination.

14.27 lakh candidates will appear in the examination. The earlier examination for these posts was canceled by the state government on March 25, 2021, after receiving complaints of rigging. Candidates registered for the examination can download their hall ticket by visiting the official website of the Commission, upsssc.gov.in.

Exam will be held in two shifts

The VDO recruitment exam will be conducted on June 26 and 27 in two shifts from 10.00 AM to 2.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Let us tell you that applications were sought for 1527 posts for Gram Panchayat Officer, 362 for Village Development Officer and 64 for Social Welfare Supervisor in the entire state. Earlier this exam was conducted on December 22 and 23, 2018, in which 9.1 lakh candidates out of 14 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

The commission declared the result in August 2019. Due to some unavoidable circumstances, SIT was constituted on March 20, 2020 to probe the recruitment process. After that, the Commission’s Control of Examination had issued an order regarding the cancellation of the examination.

Download UPSSSC VDO Admit Card like this

First of all go to the official website upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the download link for Gram Panchayat Adhikari Hall Ticket.

Enter your registration details and verification code.

UPSSSC VDO Re-Exam Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Now check the details of the admit card, download and take a print out.

