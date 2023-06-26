UPSSSC VDO Exam: Examination being conducted in 20 districts of UP, keeping a close watch from the control room

Lucknow: On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), the re-examination for the recruitment of 1953 posts of Village Development Officer and Gram Panchayat Officer is being organized in two shifts on Monday. Exams will also be conducted on Tuesday. In the 20 district headquarters of the state, a close watch is being kept on every candidate in the fear of the involvement of the solver gang in these examinations on June 26 and 27.

For this, UPSSSC has set up a control room, from where everything is being monitored. The gates were closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination in the centers of all divisions including Lucknow. Its video recording was also done. Examination centers are being monitored through CCTV. At the same time, the personnel associated with the national and other security agencies have been deployed at the examination centers.

For 1953 posts, 737 examination centers have been set up across the state, in which more than 14 lakh candidates are appearing. The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and in the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The exam is being organized in Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Banda, Bareilly, Basti, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Varanasi.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had canceled the examination for these posts on March 25, 2021, after receiving complaints of rigging. All other important information including the result for the examination will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission upsssc.gov.in in the coming days.

Earlier, applications were invited for 1527 posts for Gram Panchayat Officer, 362 for Village Development Officer and 64 for Social Welfare Supervisor in the state. Earlier this exam was conducted on December 22 and 23, 2018, in which 9.1 lakh candidates out of 14 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

The commission declared the result in August 2019. Due to some unavoidable circumstances, SIT was constituted on March 20, 2020 to probe the recruitment process. After that, the Commission’s Control of Examination had issued an order regarding the cancellation of the examination.

